“He reminds me a little bit of Stone Cold” – Wrestling veteran draws comparison between this young wrestler and WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin!

A wrestling veteran has recently drawn a comparison between a young wrestler and the legend of WWE Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Legendary wrestling booker Dutch Mantell has recently drawn a comparison for an upcoming star of WWE. Dutch has compared the star to the legendary wrestler of professional wrestling, Stone Cold. The young wrestler had received his release from WWE earlier this year in the month of April. However, the wrestler made his return to the company earlier this month.

The wrestler whom the legendary wrestling booker Dutch Mantell is speaking about is none other than Dexter Lumis. Last week, the 38-year-old’s unpredictable character kidnapped The Miz on RAW and briefly reunited with his storyline wife, Indi Hartwell, on NXT. Mantell recently appeared on Sportskeeda’s “Smack Talk” show. On the show, Dutch revealed that he is a big fan of Lumis’ work.

On the show, Dutch said that Dexter Lumis is a star waiting to take off. He further said that people are going to like Dexter. Everybody is going to like him. Because he is the guy who doesn’t speak. Everybody else talks around him. He further added that really gravitated toward him and that little girl helping him. Dutch also said that Dexter is a star in making and said that he liked him when saw him first in NXT.

Mantell wanted IMPACT/TNA management to book Lumis on television during his stint with the company five years ago. He added that the new RAW Superstar possesses the kind of magic that Austin did many years ago. Speaking about Lumis’ physique Dutch said that he is not overly big. But one can tell there was something there, there was some magic about him. He also added that one can’t manufacture magic, but can take it and amplify it to where it’s pleasing to the fans.

“I think Dexter Lumis is a star waiting to take off, I really do. He’s got that story with [Indi Hartwell]. People are gonna like him, everybody’s gonna like him because he’s the guy who doesn’t speak. I met that kid about, I don’t know, 2017, he came to TNA, I wanted to use him and they wouldn’t use him, but I liked him then,” said Mantell. “He reminds me a little bit of Stone Cold, just a little bit. He’s not overly big, but you can tell there was something there, there was some magic about him that I feel can be manipulated, and manufactured. You can’t manufacture magic, but you can take it and amplify it to where it’s pleasing to the fans.”