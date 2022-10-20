WWE Veteran Says Vince McMahon Listened but Never Got Bray Wyatt’s Vision

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed why Vince McMahon decided to release the fan-favorite Bray Wyatt.

Bray Wyatt and his unfortunate release from WWE is a topic of debate even after his recent return at the Extreme Rules PPV. Fans never understood the logic behind Vince McMahon letting The Eater of Worlds go in the first place. However, Dutch Mantell recently talked about the whole thing and gave his honest opinions.

Dutch Mantell has performed in WWE on multiple occasions, but his best work was between 2013 and 2016. During that time, Mantell appeared as Jeb Colter and managed former WWE superstar Jack Swagger.

Recently, Durch Mantell sat with SK Wrestling where he talked about the recent return of Bray Wyatt to WWE. The former star also tried to pinpoint the reason why Wyatt was released last year.

Dutch Mantell thinks Vince McMahon never understood the vision of Bray Wyatt

While speaking on the show, Dutch Mantell discussed the cryptic promos Bray Wyatt used to cut as the leader of the Wyatt Family. He stated that The Eater of Worlds delivered long promos which barely made any sense.

Mantell believes Wyatt wanted control over his destiny which was not there under the old regime. He talked about Vince McMahon and discussed how the old WWE regime might have reacted to Bray Wyatt’s ideas.

According to Dutch Mantell, although Vince McMahon listened to Wyatt, he never understood the vision. He feels that could have been the reason why WWE let him go last year.

However, now that Triple H has taken over, Mantell believes the new regime might understand Bray Wyatt’s vision. He noted that Wyatt will get the freedom he wants which will do wonders for him. He stated:

“I think Bray Wyatt, right now, he’s in control of his own destiny. And I think that’s what he was looking for. I think before they listened to him, but I don’t think Vince got it the way he got it. Now the new regime may get it, so I think it works well for him…”

Bray Wyatt finally returned to WWE with more creative freedom

Dutch Mantell wasn’t too far from his assessment as Triple H does understand the vision of Bray Wyatt. Not only has he brought Wyatt back, but it appears he has given him a lot of creative freedom. After weeks of QR codes and teasers, Bray Wyatt ultimately made his return and the mystery isn’t over yet.

Triple H has admitted that he loves to work with Bray Wyatt, and recently, he has proved why. Currently, Wyatt 6 is the biggest talking point in WWE. And this time, things are even more cryptic than his previous run.

Anyway, it will be interesting to see how the whole mystery unfolds as fans are invested in it a lot. Let’s see, how the second run of Bray Wyatt pans out under the new regime.

