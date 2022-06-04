WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin still makes millions for the company after retirement

Stone Cold Steve Austin still makes millions for the WWE even after retirement without having to step in between the ropes.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is perhaps one of the most decorated superstars to ever step foot in the ring who has been out of action for a long time, yet he continues to make WWE millions.

Austin made his return recently at Wrestlemania 38 to compete in a match against Kevin Ownes. Picking up the win, he entertained the fans by stunning people in the ring.

The Hall of Famer is without a doubt, one of the most admired WWE superstars of all time. When we think of the ‘Attitude Era’, Stone Cold Steve Austin makes it on top of the list along with other wrestling pioneers.

Although Austin’s appearance in the WWE is sporadic, he still generates a lot of revenue for the company.

During his stint in the WWE, between the years 1999 to 2003, Austin earned an estimated amount of $5 – 12 million. His current net worth is about a ‘slobber knocking’ $30 million according to wealthygorilla. Austin is hands down one of the richest pro wrestlers in the business. Because he’s retired, Austin has other endorsements and sources of income that make him as wealthy as he is today.

Apart from wrestling, Austin is also an actor and has done several movies like The Condemned, The Package, Tactical Force, and many more. He has his podcast named Broken Skull Session with Steve Austin. Furthermore, he is the brand ambassador of Broken Skull IPA beers designed by EL Segundo Brewing Company and himself.

How does Stone Cold Steve Austin still make money for the WWE?

According to a report published by WWFOldSchool, Steve Austin siphoned a total of $3.66 million through merchandise sales in 2021.

Here is a lift of merch that made WWE money courtesy of Steve Austin-

– The Stone Cold Steve Austin Legacy Championship Collector’s Title. This costs $850, and 1,600 units were sold. WWE made $1.36 million out of this.

– The Stone Cold Smoking Skull Championship Replica Title Belt. This costs $300, and 2,800 units were sold. WWE made $840,000 out of this.

– The Stone Cold Steve Austin 3:16 Retro T-Shirt. This costs $17, and 17,600 units were sold. WWE made almost $250,000 out of this.

– The Stone Cold Steve Austin “Don’t Trust Anybody” Retro T-Shirt. This costs $17 and 11,200 units were sold. WWE made $190,000 out of this.

His loyalty and dedication to the WWE have always been repaid. Like a door that swings both ways, both Austin and WWE help each other get wealthier.

Click here for more WWE news.