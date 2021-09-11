“I finished second place” – John Cena talks WWE return and SummerSlam loss to Roman Reigns

John Cena talks WWE return and SummerSlam loss to Roman Reigns. The Cenation Leader made his WWE return after more than a year at Money in the Bank.

John Cena wrestled Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 36. He did not appear on WWE television after that. Many believed he would return at Wrestlemania 37 but the Cenation Leader was not present on the show. Come Money in the Bank, the 16-time World Champion finally showed up to a rousing reception.

He was there to fight Roman Reigns. He laid his challenge but the Universal Champion kept ducking him until Cena managed to get the match booked. The two faced each other in the main event of SummerSlam with Reigns managing to stave off the challenge and retain his title.

Cena recently appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. He spoke about his match with Reigns and discussed his comeback and appreciation for the fans.

“Dude, it was great. I had a wonderful match. I finished second place… I had a month off and they [WWE] were like, ‘Hey, you wanna come to work?’ I was like, ‘Do I?!’ and they said, ‘Live audiences are back,’ and I love live audiences.”

“That was nice [wearing jorts again]. There is no better feeling than being in front of a live audience. I’m so grateful to have all of you here. I’m so grateful to be back with a live audience. There is no other energy like performing or entertaining, telling stories or just shooting the s*** in front of a live audience. So thank you very much.”

During his recent return, Cena only wrestled once on WWE TV. However, he also fought and won 13 untelevised matches in the lead up to SummerSlam. He teamed up with Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio in 11 of those matches to defeat Reigns and The Usos.

