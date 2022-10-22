“He Was a Piece of Work” – WWE Hall of Famer Shares His Miserable Experience With Former US President Donald Trump

2-Time WWE Universal Champion Goldberg recently recalled the time he once spent on a Reality Television Show with Donald Trump.

Before serving as the 45th president of the United States, Donald Trump appeared on WWE tv from time to time. In fact, he was a part of the famous 2007 Battle of the Billionaires where he shaved Vince McMahon’s head. Even though Trump appeared in WWE on multiple occasions, he was never featured alongside Goldberg.

However, in 2010, they did get a chance to work together but it was not in WWE. It was on the popular tv show “The Apprentice”. Goldberg appeared on the 6th edition of the show which also starred Donald Trump. The show revolved around a group of businessmen-and women competing to win a contract to work for Trump.

Well, it appears that Da Man did not have a great time working alongside the former host of the popular reality show.

Goldberg says Donald Trump “didn’t have any social skills”

Recently, the 2-time WWE Universal Champion appeared on “Untold Stories“ where he recalled his time on The Apprentice. Goldberg took some shots at Donald Trump while sharing his experience working with Donald Trump.

Goldberg revealed that he tried to get fired on the very first day of his appearance on The Apprentice. Calling that time one of his most miserable experiences, the WWE legend claimed Donald Trump was a piece of work. He said the business tycoon has zero social skills and didn’t even know how to interact one-on-one. Goldberg revealed that Trump was uncomfortable during interactions which made the whole experience terrible. He stated:

“I [Goldberg] tried to get fired from The Apprentice from the first day… It was one of the most miserable experiences of mine… He [Donald Trump] was a piece of work, man… He really didn’t have any social skills. Like, zero…”

Goldberg isn’t scheduled for WWE’s upcoming Saudi Arabia PPV

Da Man has a huge fan following in the middle east and every year, WWE makes sure to include him in their Saudi match card. The last time WWE went there, Goldberg went one-on-one with “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns. He challenged Reigns for the Universal Title which unfortunately he lost.

However, this year, Crown Jewel is less than two weeks away, and so far, there’s still no sign of Goldberg. Da Man isn’t scheduled to appear and isn’t even mentioned on WWE tv in that regard. Well, Triple H could be keeping it a secret but there is no time to build a storyline. So, as of now, it seems Da Man might miss out on this year’s Saudi event.

