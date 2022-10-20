“He Got in There for Hurting Everybody He Worked With” – Bret Hart Feels WWE “Should Take Goldberg Out” of the Hall of Fame

Bret “The Hit Man” Hart recently took shots at Goldberg again and asserted he should be out of the Hall of Fame list.

Bret Hart suffered a severe concussion at the hands of Goldberg during WCW’s Starrcade event in 1999. Unaware of the seriousness, The Hit Man kept wrestling after that and eventually had to retire. Since then, Hart has repeatedly blamed Goldberg for ending his in-ring career with a botched Mule Kick.

In fact, he regards the 2018 Hall of Famer as the most unsafe wrestler in the industry.

Talking about Goldberg, he has rarely mentioned that incident in his media interactions, and whenever he has, he has apologized. He has called that an accident and claimed he still feels bad about hurting the veteran. However, it appears The Hit Man has still not forgiven Da Man for the kick he botched decades ago.

Bret Hart wants Goldberg out of the WWE Hall of Fame

Bret Hart recently appeared at the K&S WrestleFest signing session where he took shots at his WCW opponent once again. And this time, Hart questioned Goldberg’s inclusion in the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame list.

During the virtual signing, Bret Hart spoke about Da Man and compared him to one of the biggest jobbers in WWE history. He mentioned Barry Horowitz and claimed he could wrestle better than Goldberg. So, if WWE can put Goldberg in the Hall of Fame, why not Horowitz?

Bret Hart further explained why he thinks Goldberg has been inducted onto the prestigious list. He said Da Man is there only for hurting every opponent he has ever worked with. In fact, Bret Hart bluntly commented that WWE should take Goldberg off the Hall of Fame list. He said:

“I [Bret Hart] always thought that if Goldberg got into the Hall of Fame, then [Barry] Horowitz should’ve gone into the Hall of Fame. Horowitz can actually wrestle, Goldberg never could. I think he got in there for hurting everybody he worked with… They should take Goldberg out.”

Bret Hart once shared what Goldberg told him before that infamous kick

In his autobiography [Hitman: My Real Life in the Cartoon World of Wrestling], the veteran narrated the whole incident. Bret Hart revealed the exact words Goldberg said to him before the unfortunate accident.

He stated that when he fired Goldberg to the ropes, he reversed and said, Watch The Kick. However, Bret Hart had no idea what kind of kick, and in fact, had almost no time to anticipate it. All he could do was see Goldberg’s right foot hitting him out of nowhere.

Nevertheless, it was unfortunate but at the same time, that is the kind of business wrestling is. Injuries can happen at any time and sometimes even end the career of people. Still, even after decades, Bret Hart is not able to forgive Goldberg for something he didn’t do intentionally.

