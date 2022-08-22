“Dismantle what got him over and f*** this dude up” – Kevin Nash slams WWE for ruining Triple H’s work

WWE legend Kevin Nash hails Triple H for his work in NXT and shoots at management for wasting it on the main roster.

Triple H has received a lot of appreciation for his work as the Executive Producer of NXT. The Cerebral Assassin has played a huge role in building stars like Kevin Owens, Tommaso Ciampa, Sasha Banks, and more. His excellent NXT record might be one of the reasons he is the Head of WWE Creative now. However, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash isn’t happy with the way WWE treated Triple H’s work on the main roster.

Recently, the veteran recalled his relationship with The King of The Kings and discussed his current work as the Head of WWE Creative. Nash also made some harsh comments regarding the WWE management while praising The Game for his run on the black and gold brand.

Kevin Nash blames WWE for intentionally destroying what Triple H created

The latest edition of Kliq This Podcast saw Big Daddy Cool unleashing his anger on WWE for dismantling what Triple H had built in NXT. Kevin Nash found the rebranding of NXT talents on the main roster unnecessary and expressed frustration with that.

While speaking on the show, Nash noted how Triple H’s hand-picked and pushed-up stars were ruined on the main roster. Nash believes the higher-ups seemed eager to destroy the legacy created by The Game. He also condemned WWE’s decision to restructure the brand when Triple H was going through health issues. He said:

“Look at the guys; you know the people that [Triple H] has kind of hand-picked and pushed up… Every time one of them went up there, it was just like, ‘how quickly can we dismantle what got him over and f*** this dude up?'”

It appears, that Diesel also believes Vince McMahon could not handle the talents established by Triple H in NXT. But, times have changed, and so has the management. Now that The Game has taken over Vince’s duties, he is proving why legends like Kevin Nash rate his work so high.

When Big Daddy Cool met The Cerebral Assassin in a Sledgehammer Ladder Match

Kevin Nash is renowned for his work in WWF and WCW during the 90s. Howvever, he did make a short comeback to WWE in 2011. The veteran was involved in an intense rivalry involving CM Punk and Triple H. Eventually, Nash wrestled a match against Triple H at the 2011 TLC pay-per-view. The duo faced each other in a SledgeHammer Ladder match which Nash lost.

Nevertheless, Kevin Nash has not wrestled a match after that and seems happy with his retirement. However, The former NWO member was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2015 for his legendary career. Big Daddy Cool is always listed among the greatest ever to step foot in the ring.

