“He’s made for it and he gets it” – John Cena names his favorite actor in WWE

John Cena names his favorite actor in WWE. The Cenation Leader recently returned to the WWE before making his way back to Hollywood again.

John Cena was once the face of WWE. You couldn’t think of one without the other. Over the years however, he has become more associated with Hollywood than he has with the squared circle. That however, doesn’t stop him from talking about the promotion where he first earned his name and fame.

He recently appeared as a guest on the That Scene with Dan Patrick podcast to disbout his role in the Amy Schumer film ‘Trainwreck’ which was released in 2015. When asked who his favorite actor in WWE was, the Cenation leader had an interesting choice.

John Cena names his favorite actor in WWE

Cena immediately named Vince McMahon as the the best actor in the promotion. He cited his portrayal of the evil Mr. McMahon character as an example of how good he really was.

“Vince McMahon. This is his thing and he took it from being a regional thing to national and global. He gets it because he created it. The way he walks, the way he talks, his run as the Chairman in the middle of the Attitude Era, evil Vince, he’s made for it. And he gets it. Like he puts ego and self aside and goes out there and gives everything to it.”

Cena recently fought and lost Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. He has yet to be seen since. His next appearance, possibly his last for quite some time, will be this Friday at Super SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

