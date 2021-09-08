“To me, this is bigger” – CM Punk compares Adam Cole And Bryan Danielson’s Debuts to The Outsiders

CM Punk compares Adam Cole And Bryan Danielson’s Debuts to The Outsiders. The two former WWE Superstars recently moved to AEW.

AEW All Out ended with both Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson making their debut. Two top stars to arrive together from one company to other! This reminded many of the time when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall did the same back in the day.

CM Punk was asked at the All Out post-show media scrum about the new signings and how they compare to The Outsiders. Punk revealed that he believes Danielson and Cole’s debut for All Elite Wrestling are actually bigger than those of the Outsiders in WCW from WWE all those years ago.

“Obviously, I think it’s going to be very impactful. I’m not personally in the business of a war, for competing. I know who competition is and who competition isn’t. To me, we focus on ourselves. We focus on the talent we have, and we focus on the people in the building and I think that’s how we grow.

“It’s not about throwing stones, and I know TNT loves ratings and I know everybody’s gonna look at stuff and compare the two. For a company that’s only been around for two years, I think they’re doing great, and if you’re competing with somebody on another night that’s got a 30-year head start, well, that’s fine, but to me, our competition is our audience.

“And as long as we keep them engaged, and keep them happy, and to bring it back around, that’s what we’re doing. I’m not [Hulk] Hogan. I’m not [Randy] Savage. Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they’re not The Outsiders (Kevin Nash, Scott Hall). I see the parallels. This is totally different, and I’ll go ahead and say it, and people can quote me and they’ll be p*ssed off about it. To me, this is bigger.”



