“It was never my intention to victim shame anyone” – Tommy Dreamer issues statement after backlash for his Dark Side of the Ring comments

This weeks episode of Dark Side of the Ring focussed on the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” that took place on May 5, 2002. There was major focus on acts of sexual harrasments by the wrestlers on the flight attendents such as Ric Flair, who allegedly exposed himself on the flight.

Tommy Dreamer, who was interviewed for the episode, seemingly confirmed Ric Flair’s actions but failed to see what the fuss was about. He said:

“He could move his hips, twirl it and so his well-endowed penis spins around like a helicopter. So, hey, he’s the Nature Boy for a reason, he’s got a hammer on him. Ric Flair’s not going to try to impose by force any sexual stuff onto anybody. He’s just flaunting, styling and profiling, doing the Ric Flair stuff where everybody’s going to laugh about it. But obviously, someone took offence to it.”

Dreamer also commented on Taralyn Cappellano and Heidi Doyle (the flight attendents on the plane) suing the WWE and ultimately settling out of court for an undisclosed amount of money at the request of her husband, who wanted to avoid the story being made public.

“If that’s how she felt, maybe she should have not taken a payout and went to the fullest extend of the law to then truly put this heinous person in jail. My opinion.”

Dreamer’s comments saw him receive a lot of flak from fans for victim blaming and appearning to excuse Flair’s actions. The Hardcore Legend was also indefinitely suspended from Impact Wrestling with the company saying his comments were “out of line with our core values” and his future on Busted Open Radio is up in the air as well.

Dreamer has finally released a a public statement on the matter via his Twitter account stating that it was never his intention to offend anyone. He wrote:

“Regarding my comments made on Dark Side of the Ring. It was never my intention to offend, hurt or victim shame anyone. I understand my comments were insensitive and could trigger emotions in someone’s own personal past. I do not condone sexual misconduct of any kind, I apologize to anyone I offended. From the bottom of my heart. I am so sorry.”



