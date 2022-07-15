“He’s the best!” – Alexa Bliss reveals what Bray Wyatt said to her before departing from WWE

Alexa Bliss reveals what her on-screen partner-in-crime Bray Wyatt said to her before departing from the company of WWE.

On the back of his release from the company of WWE, the on-screen partner-in-crime of Bray Wyatt reveals what the wrestler said before departing. The revelation by the former “Raw” Women’s Champion came in an interview with Metro UK.

Bliss said in the interview that she took her words of Wyatt to heart and tried to keep it alive and going. She further said that if Bray ever returns to the company of WWE then she would, a hundred per cent like to work with him. Earlier, Bliss revealed that the words said by Windham Rotunda, the man who portrayed Wyatt before his exit was, Keep it alive, keep it going.’

Alexa Bliss reveals what Bray Wyatt said to her before departing from WWE

“Before he left, he just said, ‘Keep it alive, keep it going.’ So I took that to heart and tried to keep it alive and going. If he ever did return. A hundred per cent I’d want to work with him,” said the former “Raw” Women’s Champion.

The third-generation star, Rotunda was released from the company of WWE almost a year ago and he hasn’t been back in a squared circle since. Bliss spoke to his ability to bring out the best out of what he was working with.

Praising his ability, Bliss said that everyone wanted to work with him as he is so good and creatively genius. She further said that Wyatt has put so much effort into his craft and on her side, she wants to do something alongside the departed wrestler without lowering his integrity, character and other stuff.

“Because you have to try to rise to the occasion instead of bringing the other person down to match your level I really tried in that sense to at least do his character justice… He’s the best!’ said Bliss.

Bliss fell under the spell of Wyatt in the year 2020. It happened after becoming something of a sidekick as she did the bidding of The Fiend. In the 37th edition of WrestleMania, a big angle took place. It happened that the former “Raw” Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss distracted her The Fiend and it resulted in his loss to Randy Orton.

Click here to read more on WWE.