Spoiler Alert: WWE might be planning Seth Rollins vs A Top Babyface from Raw for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE could be booking Seth Rollins against Riddle match at this year’s SummerSlam.

‘The Architect’ Seth Rollins was the top contender to win the 2022 Money in the Bank (MITB) ladder match. The fans were even speculating that history might repeat itself at this year’s SummerSlam. In fact, Seth was the fan-favorite to win the briefcase and cash it at the Brock and Roman match later this month. But, WWE management decided to go a different way and hand Mr. McMahon’s protégé Theory with the briefcase.

Now that Seth Rollins is left without an opponent at SummerSlam, it is uncertain whether he will be featured at this year’s SummerSlam. But, according to Dave Meltzer, WWE might book their top heel from Raw against a top babyface.

Meltzer believes Seth Rollins will face Riddle at SummerSlam later this month

A few weeks back, Seth Rollins attacked Riddle after the latter lost his MITB qualifying match against Omos. Moreover, Rollins humiliated the former Raw tag team champion for failing against Roman Reigns on SmackDown.

Referring to the same segment, Dave Meltzer noted that with Cody Rhodes out of action, WWE might be considering a Riddle-Rollins program. Moreover, he suspected that the two might be facing each other at the upcoming SummerSlam event. He said:

“Rollins would lay him out, and the idea is, with Cody out, that Rollins, who is, you know, the top heel on the brand, probably is going to be doing a program with Riddle, and there’s nothing wrong with that…”

Well, if that happens, it might actually be a decent booking decision by WWE. Both, Seth Rollins and Riddle are capable to get the live crowd wild with their in-ring athleticism and promo skills.

However, the reports might be true as there was an interesting segment between Riddle and Rollins on the recent edition of Raw.

Has WWE already planted the seeds for The Architect vs Riddle at SummerSlam this year?

On the 4th July episode of Monday Night Raw, Rollins went one-on-one with Ezekiel. Although Seth defeated his opponent, he could not anticipate Riddle coming and hitting him with an RKO out of nowhere. So, linking Seth’s past attack and now Riddle coming up with a reply, it seems the two are going to feud with each other.

Anyway, there has been no official confirmation as of now, but all signs are confirming the early rumors. Now let’s see, how this feud continues and most importantly how it concludes at SummerSlam.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.