WrestleMania 38 beats Super Bowl LVI: Twitter Reacts to WWE Wrestlemania 38 beating Super Bowl as biggest event of the year

WWE posted an appreciation tweet thanking the WWE fans as Wrestlemania 38 beats Super Bowl LVI in Social Media Metrics.

The latest released stats exhibited that WrestleMania 38 beats Super Bowl LVI in terms of Impressions, Video Views, Video Watch Time, and Engagements.

WrestleMania 38 has been a stunning success for WWE in terms of social media metrics. The new data released after the megaevent clearly indicated that this year’s showcase of the immortals outnumbered Super Bowl.

WWE’s WrestleMania 38 bests Super Bowl LVI in terms of Social Media, Smashes Records

WrestleMania 38 was hosted at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The annual event of WWE broke its previous attendance and revenue records, with over 156,000 fans attending the show across both nights.

Here is a detailed view of the Social Media Metrics for WWE’s Wrestlemania 38:

As per the analytics, the two-night megaevent of WWE drew a combined 2.2 billion impressions across all social platforms, whereas the most recent Super Bowl event could only generate 1.8 billion impressions.

As far as the Video Views are concerned, WWE got 1.1 Billion Video Views whereas Super Bowl received 618 Million Video Views.

Similarly, WWE outnumbered Super Bowl in Video Watch Time as well. WWE got a gigantic Video Watch Time (13.1 Million Hours) compared to Super Bowl’s 3.56 Million Hours.

Even the Engagements for WWE megaevent was 87 Million whereas Super Bowl lacked behind almost 10 million engagements with 78 Million Engagements for the event.

WWE took to Twitter to share the details and thank the WWE Universe for making Wrestlemania 38 a successful event.

Two events from Wrestlemania 38 that recorded the highest engagement posts

Wrestlemania 38’s two particular moments that resulted in the most engagement posts were the return of The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and Pat McAfee‘s Back to back matches.

Cody Rhodes’ return generated around 500,000 engagements, whereas Pat McAfee’s back-to-back matches with Austin Theory and WWE Owner Vince McMahon broke the record by 450,000 engagements.

Wrestlemania 38 also broke the social media records of Wrestlemania 37

WWE also ratified that Wrestlemania 38 surpassed Wrestlemania 37 in terms of social media records.

Wrestlemania 38 got a record 1.1 Billion Views across various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Snap, TikTok, and Twitter. The number is up by 47% as compared to WrestleMania 37.

Additionally, this year’s mega-event also recorded 785 Million Minutes (13 Million Hours) of video consumption on social. This number is also up by 29% from WrestleMania 37.

With 10% more impressions than last year’s Wrestlemania, this year’s Wrestlemania recorded 2.2 Billion Impressions.

WWE had left no stone unturned in the build for Wrestlemania 38, and the efforts paid off. This year’s show of the shows squashed the Super Bowl in terms of social media metrics.

