Wrestling

How does The Undertaker spend his $17 million wealth?

WWE The Undertaker
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"Driving a $300,000 Ferrari F8 in the Formula 1 game!"- EA Sport's latest feature in the F122 game allows fans to drive supercars of their choice
Next Article
"I spent part of my $5 million on a monkey that played peek-a-boo": How Anthony Davis was fascinated enough by 'Meek' to have him for over a year
WWE Latest News
Owen Hart prank Vince McMahon
“This fu*king crazy son of a bitch is he trying to get fired” – Matt Hardy recalls hilarious prank WWE Legend Owen Hart pulled on Vince McMahon

Former WWE star Matt Hardy recently recalled how Owen Hart once pulled a prank on…