The Deadman Undertaker is one of the legendary wrestlers in the company of WWE. Being one of the deadliest wrestlers of WWE, the character of ‘The Undertaker’ was created by the Chairperson of WWE, Vince McMahon himself. The Chief of WWE found his character in Mark Calaway. And the legendary wrestler did complete justice to the character assigned to him. Mark lived the character of The Undertaker for a span of thirty long years.

The deadliest wrestler of WWE announced his retirement in the year 2020. Although the retirement was on the cards the loyal fans and followers of WWE wanted their favourite wrestler to continue the show. But in the year 2020 Survivor Series 2020 – exactly thirty years after his debut the wrestler announced his retirement from active wrestling.

Along with a huge fan following the WWE Hall of Famer also owns a huge bank balance. The deadman has always lived a king-size and continues to do so. Undertaker owns some of the costliest things of the world that only a handful of riches can own and others can only dream of.

How does The Undertaker spend his $17 million wealth?

Taker owns a customized huge custom safe in his mansion. The safe is been accommodated with a breath-holding huge rifle, probably a sniper. Not only that, the wrestler has customized the rifle in his own way. He has covered the weapon with gold.

The Hall of Famer has shared the picture of the rifle on his Instagram account in which the gold plated weapon is leaning on the safe. The weapon was a gift to the wrestler by his beloved wife. The wrestler has expressed many times his love for guns. Thus, it might have come as no surprise to the taker when he was gifted the gun by his wife. You can find the collection of guns by the wrestler on his Instagram profile.

People living a king-size life least bother about spending the bucks. They spend the bucks to be surrounded by the things they love. And, the WWE Hall of Famer is not an exception to it. The Undertaker owns an immense passion for bikes. But the one company’s bike that is close to the heart of the wrestler is Harley-Davidson.

The 140 kg huge wrestler owns four bikes of Harley-Davidson at his residence. Harley-Davidson Hearse Funeral Chopper, Harley-Davidson Softtail Fatboy, Harley-Davidson CVO Limited, and the Harley-Davidson Breakout are the four bikes the wrestler owns according to a report by Hot Cars.

Along with bikes, Taker is also the proud owner of the Jeep Wrangler, Mercedes G-Class, and the SUV Rubicon Chevrolet Tahoe. The cars that can only get along with rich people!

