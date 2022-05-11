“Cody Rhodes comes out looking like a cheap car salesman” – WWE Hall of Famer mocks Cody Rhodes for his neck tattoo

WWE Hall of Famer mocks Cody Rhodes for his new tattoo on his neck and doubted his ability to be a World Champion.

The ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes recently made his monumental return to the WWE after six long years in a match with Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 38. His return got a wild reaction from the fans. A victory over Rollins has made it evident that WWE is trying to push Rhodes as a potential main eventer.

Having defeated Rollins in a rematch Wrestlemania Backlash, Rhodes has all eyes on him. His new tattoo on the left side of his neck caught Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler’s eyes and he had something disrespectful to say about it. The tattoo on his neck is his own logo that brands him as ‘The American Nightmare’.

WWE Hall of Famer mocks Cody Rhodes for his neck tattoo

On RAW Talk, Jerry opined that Cody’s tattoo is rather tawdry and that it makes him look like a cheap salesman.

“When is somebody going to talk about the elephant in the room, or should I say, the elephant on his neck? [Laughs] Come on, man! Why don’t he just go the full Mike Tyson and get something stupid tattooed right on his face? The guy comes out tonight looking like a cheap car salesman. He shouldn’t even be in the same ring with Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins”. Said Lawler.

According to Lawler, Cody’s father Dusty Rhodes had more charisma and talent. Lawler has been in the ring with both men and feels that Cody still has big shoes to fill. While staying in character, Lawler impugned Cody’s ability to win the World Championship.

What’s next for Cody?

After his return at Wrestlemania, Cody expressed on an episode of Raw on the ‘Miz TV’ that he is back in the WWE for the gold.

Now that he has surpassed Rollins, Cody is moving up the bar. Following his win over Rollins Cody said in an interview:

“Seth is an amazing, amazing Superstar wrestler, I can’t wait to see what he does next. Whatever he does now, good luck. I’m moving forward, I’m excited to see what that is – maybe the WWE Universe can tell me what’s next. I’m looking forward to it!”

Will Cody Rhodes’ hard work land him in a title match?

Will he be injected in a match with Roman Reigns?

All questions will be answered on Monday Night Raw.

