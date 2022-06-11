Hulk Hogan missed out endorsing a grill that could have fetched him $200 million

Hulk Hogan made the mistake of rejecting an endorsement of a grill which cost him a staggering loss of $200 million.

Hulk Hogan is one of the most influential megastars in the world of pro wrestling. He’s had numerous accomplishments under his belt. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is as famous as he is wealthy. Back in the day, it was as if Hulk had the Midas touch in the WWE. However, his ventures outside the ring didn’t earn him a lot. In fact, Hulk’s foolish decision cost him close to $200 million.

In 1995, “The Hulkster” established a restaurant named “Pastamania” while still working for Ted Turner’s promotion. He got support from WCW in marketing the campaign. Unfortunately, the restaurant didn’t run for long and shut down soon.

Hulk’s folly in another venture proved to be the boxing legend George Foreman’s gain. Hulk was offered a deal to endorse a grill, which today is known as the “George Foreman” grill.

If you are familiar with the “George Foreman” grill, you must know that it should have originally been the “Hulk Hogan” grill.

In 1994, the WWE Hall of Famer made a blunder over a blender. He was approached by the grill company to endorse the grill and make it a sensation. However, it was revealed in 2011 that Hulk chose to endorse a blender and a meat maker instead of the grill.

The George Foreman Grill

In 2014, heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman revealed that he made a fortune by endorsing the grill. He disclosed that the endorsement earned him a total of $200 million.

During an interview, Foreman admitted to having earned $8 million a month sometimes. To this day, The GF grill is perpetual and continues to sell millions of units.

The Hulk Hogan Ultimate Grill

After the Hulkster endorsed the blender called “The Thunder Mixer”, he again tried his hand at a grill. It was called “The Hulk Hogan Ultimate Grill” which was the Hulkster’s shot at redemption. Unfortunately, the grill wasn’t a hit and failed in the market.