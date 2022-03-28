“I just wanted him to have a Wrestlemania moment” – Kurt Angle Talks About Brock Lesnar’s Botched Moonsault at Wrestlemania 19

Kurt Angle recalled the moment from Wrestlemania 19 where Brock Lesnar missed his Shooting star press move.

The Olympic Gold Medallist Kurt Angle is not a stranger when it comes to high-pressure situations. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Angle recalled his WrestleMania 19 instant with Brock Lesnar which he also ranks as the most stressful. The moment was so dangerous that it could have been the end of Brock Lesnar’s in-ring career.

Brock Lesnar misses his Shooting Star Press move against Kurt Angle at Wrestlemania 19

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar were wrestling each other in the main event of WrestleMania 19 in 2003. The incident happened during the ending moments of that match where a poorly executed move by Lesnar nearly sabotaged the entire match.

It was Kurt’s idea that Lesnar would attempt the move and win the match. Kurt wanted Brock to have his Wrestlemania moment. So, as planned, Brock attempted to land a Shooting Star Press. But Brock could not execute the move, spiking himself in the end, and ended up suffering a concussion in the process.

Talking to Chris Van Vliet, Kurt Angle said:

“Yeah Yeah, that was my idea and Brock was doing it in OVW. And I just wanted him to have a Wrestlemania moment, I didn’t know. yes, So, he did miss. But the cool thing about it is that what people remember most about Wrestlemania 19 is Brock missing the moonsault.”

Kurt Angle said that the missed move was supposed to be the ending of the match

The match between Kurt and Brock was planned to end with Brock hitting Angle with the Moonsault and then pinning Kurt Angle. Unfortunately, that missed moonsault changed the plan.

“Yes, that was the finish and unfortunately, he missed it. He was knocked out for a little bit, he was on the loopy street and finally, he was able to get me up for another F5 and he delivered it and won the match.” Kurt Further stated.

Kurt Angle loved wrestling Brock Lesner more than anyone else.

So, it was a great moment for him. And I love wrestling Brock. He was so physical just like me and we would trade back and forth. And I enjoyed wrestling him probably more than anybody now.”

Brock Lesnar won the match eventually as intended, but his struggle during the closing sequences was pretty visible. In a recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Even Brock Lesnar complimented Kurt Angle for pulling him through the match. During the interview, Kurt Angle also talked about a lot of things like his health issues, his match with Bret Hart at Wrestlemania 20 that never happened, and many more.

Kurt Angle has given many memorable performances in WWE. Here is a glimpse of some of the best instances of the Olympian.

