“I can’t believe this is my life” – Fans surprised on hearing the entrance music of Randy Orton during a recent MLB game

Major League Baseball(MLB) announcer John Kruk was recently heard singing the iconic music of WWE superstar Randy Orton.

Celebrities from different sports have often mentioned WWE or its superstars in some capacity. However, this crossover has not been one-sided though. Even WWE has used the name of other sports or their stars on live tv. One such recent instance was when MMA superstar Israel Adesanya used The Undertaker’s theme song to enter his UFC 276 match. Recently, another WWE legend was mentioned during an MLB game and this time, it was a 14-time world champion, Randy Orton.

Randy Orton has been a loyal servant of pro wrestling and WWE for 20 years. The Legend Killer has pinned multiple legends over the years and held the world title 14 times in his career. However, fans have also loved the entrance theme(Voices) of Randy Orton since he started to use it in 2008.

Well, it appears that the iconic entrance music has a few fans in Major League Baseball as well.

MLB announcer John Kruk sings Randy Orton’s ‘Voices’ during a live game

Recently, on the 6th July MLB game between Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals, fans saw something that seemed to have a WWE reference. The Former baseball and current announcer John Kruk was heard singing the opening line of Randy Orton’s theme song. Not just that, Kruk even mentioned the name of the 14-time world champion and said:

“That’s the Viper Randy Orton’s walk-out music.”

Just like everybody, a fan could not resist and took to Twitter to share the moment. He wrote:

“John Kruk singing Randy Orton’s theme. I can’t believe this is my life.”

John Kruk singing Randy Orton’s theme. I can’t believe this is my life H/T @harpm2012 pic.twitter.com/uh4kWjYW6U — Nick Piccone (@_piccone) July 6, 2022

Anyway, this isn’t the first occasion when the 14-time champion has surfaced over the Internet. Randy Orton became a meme source a few years ago when streaming website Vine posted a collection of RKO Outta Nowhere. The compilation took the internet by storm and led to various celebs and fans posting their versions of the meme.

However, The Viper is not enjoying this year as he has been out of action since his tag team match against The Usos last month.

The Apex Predator was initially planned to face The Tribal Cheif at this year’s SummerSlam

Randy Orton had been enjoying his tag team run on the WWE Raw alongside his partner Riddle as the RK-Bro. The duo was also involved in an excellent feud with SmackDown’s Bloodline. RK-Bro even won the Raw tag team titles and went on to challenge the SmackDown tag team champions The Usos to unify the tag team gold. However, the duo lost the unification match on the 21st May episode of SmackDown Live.

However, Randy Orton was also considered to challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed title at SummerSlam this year. But, the plans had to be canceled as Orton has been suffering an injured back for quite a while.

Nevertheless, Orton is reported to miss the rest of this year following his back issues. Let’s hope the legend killed gets well soon and delivers as many RKOs as he can.

