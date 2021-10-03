“I don’t wanna make anybody upset” – Matt Riddle on constantly thrash talking other WWE Talent

Matt Riddle on constantly thrash talking other WWE Talent. The Original Bro has been one of the hottest acts since moving to the main roster.

No one has ever denied Matt Riddle’s talent. He was a former UFC fighter. Not only can he do it in the squared circle, he could most definitely do it outside of it too. Sometimes, that mindset can lead to one constantly thrash talking, knowing they can back their words.

The only problem with that however is that they come across as extremely disrespectful in the wrestling business. Riddle has copped a lot of criticism in the past for this. However, during his recent interaction with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on After The Bell, the RAW Tag Team Champion said that it was just something he was used to doing without actually intending to upset anyone.

“You know, I think my biggest problem is I talk a little too much trash, you know? And it gets me — I wouldn’t say it gets me in trouble but it definitely gets me a stern look. Funny enough, the office doesn’t really have a problem with it. They think it’s funny and people are talking and it develops drama and this and that. I would say it’s — I hate the fact that I rub people the wrong way because that is not my intention. I just talk trash. It’s why I fought in the UFC. I talk too much trash, got in too many fights and that’s why I wrestle.

“So I gotta think about top guys when I start talking trash especially if I’m not in storylines with them or anything like that because it does rub them the wrong way and I can say that for a fact. People aren’t happy. But for the most part, when people get to know me — the same thing with Randy [Orton].

“Randy, before he knew me, didn’t like me but once Randy got to know me, he likes me. I’m pretty sure Goldberg [does]. He gave me a hug the other day at SummerSlam. There was a time when that guy wanted to rip my head off and you earn a certain level of respect and I think that’s what I have to do with some of the other people I’ve talked some trash about and hopefully I can, you know, turn them into believers and I just, you know, I don’t wanna make anybody upset.”

Riddle also discussed no one, including Vince McMahon, getting his gimmick at first.

“And at first, they didn’t get it. Nobody got it, Vince [McMahon] didn’t get it. He was like, ‘You’re a goof’ and I went, ‘Well I’m a goof that can kick your a** dude.’ I know I’m goofy but like, when I get in that ring, I turn it up and at first he didn’t see it but now I think they see the in-ring ability with the entertainment side of it.”

