“It was like a boy band” – Seth Rollins discusses reasons why The Shield stood out

Seth Rollins discusses reasons why The Shield stood out. All three members of the group went on to become singles stars with multiple World title reigns.

Not many factions and stables have captured the imagination of fans the way the Shield did. And right from the moment they debuted too. The crowd was besotted with what they had seen and wanted to see more Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. There was frenzy among fans for the trio; all of whom would go on to become the future of wrestling.

Also read: Backstage update on AEW Executive Vice Presidents’ Creative role

Rollins recently appeared on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions show. They discussed the success of the group with Rollins crediting their unique presentation for helping them get over with the fans in quick time despite being villainous figures.

Seth Rollins discusses reasons why The Shield stood out

“Dude, it was like a boy band, you know what I mean? It was a weird fandom where we were heels but no one cared. We came down through the crowd, everything was different, the old Sandman entrance, the music was awesome. Even the promo style, where we were moving the camera around, kind of looking right into it, no one was doing that at the time. Everything was just new.”

Rollins also added that the trio traveled and roomed together for their entire WWE run as a group on the advice of former WWE producer Joey Mercury.

Their initial run lasted from 2012 until 2014. The group arrived as heels but eventually turned face following the huge receptions they would receive from the crowds. The faction eventually split after Rollins turned on Ambrose and Reigns to pal up with Triple H in order to achieve his own ambitions.

The faction would rejoin and split once again years later. With Ambrose on his way out, the group joined forces once last time before parting ways once again. Unlike the previous two occasions, this time they did so as brothers, waving goodbye to fans for the last time as a group.

Click here for more Wrestling News