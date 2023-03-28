WWE News and Rumors – Triple H Possibly Has Several Big Names in Line for a Return at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 is Triple H’s first WrestleMania as the head of creative. He obviously wants to make it as big as possible. There’s already a number of high-profile matches announced on the card but there just maybe something just as special in store for the fans. It is being reported that a number of major returns can be expected at the showcase of the immortals this year.

There have been a number of WWE superstars who have not been a part of the weekly injuries due to various reasons such as injuries. It seems that a few of them are slated to appear at the SoFi stadium for a pop at the event.

Triple H possibly has several big names in line for a return at WrestleMania 39

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestleMania 39 could possibly witness the return of a number of stars spread across the show in some form. This will be done to pop the crowd. The wrestlers speculated to appear at the event are Matt Riddle, A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E.

Apart from these four, Randy Orton will also be at the event, although it remains to be seen in what capacity the Viper makes his return.

The report reads:

“There are a number of wrestlers who have been off television for injury and other reasons who could return for appearances in some form and get easy pops, including Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E. Orton is confirmed as going to be there.”

Kofi Kingston is another name that could possibly join the names above. He was originally scheduled to be a part of the number one contender’s match for the Intercontinental Championship on SmackDown.

However, an injury forced him out of the match. He was replaced by New Day teammate Xavier Woods.

Kingston has since had an ankle injury and while he may not wrestle, there still could some capacity in which he may attend the event.

Randy Orton may return as a heel

Several outlets have reported that Randy Orton will definitely be on WrestleMania. PWInsider stated that The Viper is slated to be in Los Angeles during the WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Orton was part of a beloved face tag team with Matt Riddle before injuries forced him out. Given that he has been far from in-ring action, he will definitely get cheered whenever he returns in front of the fans. However, it appears that he will actually return as a heel.

Orton is one of the most popular wrestling stars in the world. He can convincingly work as both a face and heel. However, much of his success in the business has come as the bad guy.

Orton, like several wrestlers from his generation, is on his last legs. So, it will be interesting to see how the WWE get the fans to boo him, considering how they failed to get the fans to turn on Edge last year.

Regardless, fans will be more than looking forward to the return of the superstar that many of them grew up idolizing.

