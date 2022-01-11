“I don’t want to see that match” – WWE Hall of Famer is not interested in the rumored Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar title unification match

WWE Hall of Famer is not interested in the rumored Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar WWE and Universal title unification match at Wrestlemania.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were scheduled to face each other for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1. However, Reigns had to pull out following a bout with Covid-19. Lesnar was then inserted into the WWE Championship title match instead and he ended the night dethroning Big E to win the title.

This has since led to rumors that the WWE is likely looking to book a title unification match between Reigns and Lesnar in the main event of Wrestlemania. However, WWE legend Booker T is not a fan of it. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, he explained why he does not want to see Lesnar and Reigns clash at the biggest night of the year.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is not interested in the rumored Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar title unification match

“I don’t want to see that match right now, especially title vs. title. One of those guys has to be going for the title in order to make it right, in order to make it feel like somebody really has something to lose or somebody has something to fight for. Title vs. title, I’m thinking, something can happen, both guys walk away with their titles, nobody leaves happy. We do not want to book ourselves in a corner that way.”

Booker T however, was alright with Lesnar dropping the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley and then winning the Royal Rumble to earn his rematch against Reigns. Although, he sounded a bit skeptical over Lesnar losing soon after winning the title.

“It fixes it for me, if I was going to do something like that. I will be thinking along that line. But, there again, I will be having to second guess myself at the same time, because do I really want to beat Brock after he just got it?”

The 2022 Royal Rumble is scheduled to take place on January 29, 2022, at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

