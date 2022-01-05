“Things changed in wrestling” – Kurt Angle explains why Stone Cold Steve Austin’s heel run failed

Kurt Angle explains why Stone Cold Steve Austin’s heel run failed. The Texas Rattlesnake was the biggest baby face of the company. The same could not be said about his heel turn.

Steve Austin is regarded as the greatest wrestling star of all time. He was at the top of the mountain during wrestling’s most popular era. However, before he became, Stone Cold, he was the Ringmaster and appeared to be floundering in the promotion.

While speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke about Steve Austin’s run before the gimmick and stated that the reason why he did not do well as a heel was because the audience was different at the time. Everything Austin did was heelish in nature and yet he was constantly cheered because he was a rebel and the crowds loved it.

Kurt Angle explains why Stone Cold Steve Austin’s heel run failed

“They were cheering for the bad guys. Yes. I mean, Stone Cold Steve Austin is a perfect example of someone that was supposed to be a heel and he was a babyface. I think the reason why is because he was a rebel. You know, he drank beer.

He flipped off his boss. You know, he had an attitude. Those to me mean that you’re heel. So. But, things changed in wrestling, especially in the mid-90s. The Attitude Era changed everything. I would say a generation or two earlier, I would have been the top babyface in the company.”

Instead of forcing the audience to react the way they wanted them to, the WWE decided to play along. Austin pitched the Stone Cold gimmick and thus the iconic character was birthed. Shortly after, the Attitude Era began.

