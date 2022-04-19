“I kind of had done it all in my mind” – Cody Rhodes opens up on his AEW Departure and recalls when he knew his time was up

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes addresses his AEW departure and reveals the moment he knew that his time was up in the All Elite Wrestling.

In an appearance on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes talked about his AEW departure.

Cody left the All Elite Wrestling company (AEW) less than two months ago. Apart from his farewell statement, Cody has not talked much about his decision to quit AEW.

“I knew that it was going to and needed to happen for me…” Cody Rhodes talks about his AEW Departure

Speaking on the show, Cody also disclosed the exact place where he decided to leave the AEW company. Cody Revealed:

“I knew that it was going to and needed to happen for me was the Loews Hotel over by Rosemont, which is by Allstate Arena. Allstate, where WWE regularly runs for Chicago. But I looked at Brandi, and I told her. And the last time I told her something like that was when I told her I was leaving WWE. I just – I kind of had done it all in my mind. I was just sitting there at that little bar to the right side in a little corner booth, and I knew.”

Cody Rhodes also displayed his appreciation towards WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE President Nick Khan, and WWE Executive Bruce Prichard for their efforts in bringing him back to WWE. Cody Said:

“I really can’t thank Nick Khan, Bruce Prichard, and Vince McMahon enough for the efforts to recruit me. And just absolute warmth that they showed me.”

The American Nightmare speaks about the rumors of his WWE contract having specific elements

Cody talked about his WWE contract and stated that it was simply a handshake that got the deal done. He revealed:

“I think a lot of people think that there were some particular elements placed in the contract. Not to get tacky, but there wasn’t. It was a handshake. But in this situation, my confidence isn’t in anybody anywhere other than me. That’s no disrespect to anybody. My confidence is in me.”

Former 3-Time AEW TNT Champion also stated that for the last three years he has been the best wrestler in the world. He further said that he has defined a wrestler in a different way. Supporting the claim, Cody said:

“And I don’t mean to be braggadocious in this sense, but I mean it because I’ve worked to be the best and in my mind, the best is capturing the imagination of the audience the longest and getting them the loudest whether their booing, whether their cheering, whatever it may be. But, with that in mind, it’s very for me to say, ‘hey, I’m the best wrestler in the world’, if I’m not wearing the big one. It’s very hard.”

Cody Rhodes made his comeback to WWE at this year’s Wrestlemania. He was revealed as the secret opponent of Seth Freakin Rollins.

