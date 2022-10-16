Cody Rhodes Injury Update: When Will the American Nightmare Make His WWE Return?

According to the latest reports, fans might see Cody Rhodes making a return sooner than predicted as his rehab is going well.

In the last few months, WWE has seen a lot of change both in and outside the ring. As soon as the new regime took over, released superstars came back, bookings got better, and the product looks fresh. However, there’s one more superstar than fans would have loved to see right now. Well, it’s none other than “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

After making an epic return at this year’s WrestleMania, Cody’s stocks were skyrocketing in the company. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle before his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins.

In May, he was taken off TV, went through a successful surgery, and was expected to return in around nine months. The time frame of his expected return was matching with next year’s Royal Rumble.

Latest Report Suggests Cody Rhodes Might Return Before Royal Rumble

Now, Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer has provided some new details regarding the recovery of Cody Rhodes and his return. According to his latest report, The American Nightmare’s day-to-day life is back to normal. He is now able to lift light upper body weights and is working with WWE legend DDP to get back into shape.

The report also claims the RAW superstar is recovering faster than expected and might even return before time. Meltzer noted that Cody Rhodes is expected to return at next year’s Royal Rumble. But, looking at the way he is recovering from his torn pectoral muscle, it could be earlier.

Dave Meltzer speculated that The American Nightmare can make his return at the Day 1 pay-per-view which will be held in his hometown. He also added even if Cody returns sooner than expected, it would be kept a secret to get a good reaction from fans. Meltzer stated:

“[Cody] Rhodes appears to be a little ahead of schedule in healing. He’s working with DDP… There’s no firm date for a return… Originally the idea of Rumble looked good. Perhaps Day 1 since it’s in Atlanta and he grew up and still lives there.”

WWE’s Year of Returns was Kickstarted by The American Nightmare

From Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, and Karrion Kross to Bray Wyatt, Triple H’s regime has brought back many stars that were released earlier. And if the reports are believed to be true, there are more coming. However, the series of returns began at this year’s Wrestlemania when Cody Rhodes arrived. Revealed as the surprise opponent of Seth Rollins, The American Nightmare stepped into the WWE ring after six long years.

Nevertheless, when it looked like Cody might be going for the undisputed titles, he got injured and is out ever since. Well, going with what Dave Meltzer reported, it appears The American Nightmare will be the first return of 2023. Meanwhile, WWE fans will be eager to see him back in the ring as soon as possible.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.