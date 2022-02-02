“I made a decision and I stood by how I felt” – Nia Jax reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after she told him she wasn’t going to get vaccinated

Nia Jax reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after she told him she wasn’t going to get vaccinated. The former RAW Women’s Champion was released from the WWE last year.

Nia Jax was among the several wrestlers who have been let go by the WWE in the last couple of years. Her exit however, is different from the others in that she was released because of her stance against vaccination. Her refusal to do so eventually cost her her place in the promotion.

The former RAW Women’s Champion was recently a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette. She recalled the conversation she had with Vince McMahon regarding the vaccination and her insistence on standing her ground and how the WWE Chairman reacted to it.

Nia Jax reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after she told him she wasn’t going to get vaccinated

“I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. And it was a personal choice, and I remember sitting down with Vince because the whole entire two years I was there we were tested every day. I never popped positive, I never caught COVID the whole time.

And it was like ‘well kid, you’re not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties.’ And I was like ‘well if that’s the case, then that’s the case.’ It’s a business and I understand you’ve got to run your business. But I made a decision for myself, and I stood by how I felt.”



Nia Jax was signed by the WWE all the way back in 2014. She was a part of NXT and was moved to the main roster in 2016. She has won the Raw Women’s Championship once and the Women’s Tag Team Championship two times with Shayna Baszler.

Click here for more Wrestling News