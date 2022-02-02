Wrestling

“I made a decision and I stood by how I felt” – Nia Jax reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after she told him she wasn’t going to get vaccinated

Nia Jax reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after she told him she wasn’t going to get vaccinated
Archie Blade

Previous Article
"We talk a lot about what LeBron James is doing in his 19th year, but we don’t give Chris Paul his flowers enough": Dwyane Wade believes his banana boat partners deserve equal recognition for their greatness
Next Article
"There are many contracts expiring in 2022 so there's hope": Antonio Giovinazzi will not give up on his F1 dream and vows to fight for a 2023 seat
WWE Latest News
Nia Jax reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after she told him she wasn’t going to get vaccinated
“I made a decision and I stood by how I felt” – Nia Jax reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after she told him she wasn’t going to get vaccinated

Nia Jax reveals how Vince McMahon reacted after she told him she wasn’t going to…