For all the flaws WWE has, their ability to adapt to situations is worth acknowledging. For a show like WWE that relies heavily on audience participation, they found many ways to make the Pandemic Era work for them and leave the fans with several memorable moments. One of them was Nia Jax screaming “My Hole” after she was dropped on the apron.

Having to work matches without an audience allowed the performers the freedom to experiment with their promos, segments and characters. This very freedom allowed Nia Jax to utter a phrase that would probably have drowned out with a live crowd, but the atmosphere in the Thunderdome allowed it to go viral!

Nia Jax reveals that her “My Hole” Outburst was originally done to get Triple H and Vince McMahon to laugh

During a virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Nia Jax was asked about her viral moment. She revealed that the outburst stemmed from her attempt to get Vince McMahon and Triple H to pop. She stated that the performers had a lot of freedom in the Pandemic Era.

During rehearsals, she discussed her leg drop to the apron spot and talked about the consequences of it on her bottom. She then decided to add this to her match in order to get Triple H and Vince McMahon to pop.

“I had discussed it actually with Triple H before when we were rehearsing the match and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you want me to do a leg drop on the apron?’ And I was like, ‘My freaking butthole’s gonna…’ So it was more of a joke to pop Hunter and Vince (McMahon) in Gorilla,” Nia Jax said.

Nia Jax is open to a move to AEW

Apart from the “My Hole” outburst, Nia Jax has had several fonder memories to look back at in WWE. She beat real life friend Alexa Bliss in an anti-bullying storyline at WrestleMania to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Jax also won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship twice with Shayna Baszler.

She recently appeared on WWE TV, coming out at number 30 during the Royal Rumble match. However, she did not make an official return to the promotion.

During the same signing, she revealed that she was open to working in AEW. When asked if she was interested in joining WWE’s rival promotion, she said:

“I actually would. I keep getting asked that question, and I usually say no, but I actually would. I’m really good friends with Saraya, I love what she’s doing there. I recently met Nyla Rose. It would be kind of cool and add something different.”

Click here for more Wrestling News