“ I Saw It From the Start” – This AEW Superstar Reminds Chris Jericho of WWE Legend Randy Orton!

Chris Jericho has recently revealed that this AEW superstar reminds him of his former counterpart and WWE Legend Randy Orton!

Be it WWE or its rival wrestling company, AEW, Chris Jericho owns immense popularity in both arenas. Jericho was formerly associated with WWE. This has led to him gaining wider popularity even in the rival company of AEW. It should be noted that Jericho left the company of WWE in the year 2014. The the company was under the reign of Vince McMahon. Later, the wrestler went on to join Tony Khan owned All Elite Wrestling in the year 2019.

The wrestler’s previous association with WWE has led him to remain familiar with the wrestlers of the company. Jericho had shared a good bonding with the various wrestlers in WWE. Thus, he is pretty aware of their tactics and their mannerisms in wrestling.

This AEW Superstar reminds Chris Jericho of WWE Legend Randy Orton!

Owing to this familiarity with WWE wrestlers, Jericho has recently said that one of the AEW wrestlers reminds him of his former counterpart at WWE, Randy Orton. The AEW wrestler who reminds Jericho of ‘The Viper‘ is none other than Eddie Kingston.

Jericho was recently involved in a wrestling feud with Eddie Kingston. The tussle was a part of a Barbed Wire Everywhere match at Fyter Fest. Post this, Chris Jericho appeared on the platform of AEW Unrestricted. On the platform, the former associate revealed stated that both, Kingston and Viper own the tendency to underplay their abilities. The wrestler also said that Orton as well as Kingston are unaware of their true potential.

“Eddie Kingston reminds me of Randy Orton, and I’ll tell you the reason why. Polar opposites in image and gimmicks but neither one of them quite realizes just how good they are. They kind of think it’s funny to kind of downplay themselves but they’re both so good and Eddie doesn’t quite get it yet and when he does, he’s gonna be a world champion. Not that he doesn’t now, but he still has an inner demon. I think those are going away because he realizes just how good he is. But I saw it from the start. So yeah, I’m a big fan of Eddie Kingston.”

Recently Chris Jericho defended his ROH World Heavyweight Title in this week’s AEW dynamite. He went on defeat Bandido to keep up his reign!