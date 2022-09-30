The most horrific drug scandal of WWE that included Randy Orton and several other superstars!

The most horrific scandal of WWE put its audience in shock. The scandal was linked with Randy Orton and several WWE other superstars!

WWE superstar Roman Reigns was named as an alleged client of Richard Rodriguez. Richard is a jailed steroid distributor whose Miami-based Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC was been raided by the Drug Enforcement Agency in the year 2017 as part of a yearlong investigation.

Miami-based Wellness Fitness Nutrition LLC is being compared to the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative. The organization was a part of a large debate among the national media.

The year 2016, witnessed the superstar of WWE, Roman Reigns facing thirty days of suspension. The suspension of the wrestler was later linked to Adderall. Adderall is used in the treatment of ADHD. However, it is been banned across all the major sporting leagues.

This isn’t the first time when the professional wrestling company of WWE was shaken by an alleged steroid scandal. The case drives back the memories of one of the most famous scandals related to the company. The scandal took place in the year 2007. Profoundly known as the Signature Pharmacy steroid ring, the scandal was based in Florida.

The scandal was stapled with several WWE superstars including the likes of Randy Orton, Charlie Haas Jr., Adam “Edge” Copeland, Robert “Booker T” Huffman.

The list also comprised of Shane Helms, Mike Bucci, Anthony “Santino Marella” Carelli, John “Johnny Nitro” Hennigan, Darren “William Regal” Matthews, Ken “Mr Kennedy” Anderson, Eddie “Umaga” Fatu, Shoichi Funaki and Chavo Guerrero.

All of the aforesaid superstars were termed to be the clients and thus was their association with the scandal. The above-mentioned client list consisted of another name and that of the late Chris Benoit. Chris was an anchor of a double-murder suicide case that took place in the year 2007. Benoit killed his wife, Nancy, and his son, Daniel, before taking his own life.

Batista was another wrestler who was linked to the scandal

The tragic case of Chris Benoit paved the pavement for the discussion regarding steroids in pro wrestling. The discussion came up as synthetic anabolic steroids were found in his dead body of Chris.

As the issue went national, it led to the suspension of the wrestlers such as Charlie Haas, Edge, Gregory Helms, John Morrison, William Regal, Mr Kennedy, Umaga, Funaki and Chavo Guerrero. Even after he denied the allegations, Booker T too faced the heat of suspension. He quit soon post being alarmed of a sixty-day suspension for a second offence.

A report by ESPN stated that another top wrestler in the form of Batista was linked to the Signature Pharmacy doping ring. Batista claimed that he was clean and insisted that he was being tested regularly by the company. He also said that he was in full compliance with the wellness program conducted by the company. Eventually, Batista was given a client chit.

Randy Orton was another wrestler who received a stay of execution. The professional wrestling company stated that the wrestler already had faced punishment for this offence in the past.

It is an open secret that WWE follows a different group of rules for its bigger superstars. The fact was proved right for yet another time with probably one of the biggest scandals that took place in the company. But, the stricter act of the company cannot be sidelined by the fact that it punished a majority of its superstars in the same scandal of Signature Pharmacy.