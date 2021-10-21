“I see myself main-eventing WrestleMania against Nicki Minaj” – Sasha Banks reveals who she wants to face at Wrestlemania 38

Sasha Banks reveals who she wants to face at Wrestlemania 38. The Boss Main Evented Wrestlemania 37 Night 1 with Bianca Belair.

Sasha Banks made history this year when she closed out night one of Wrestlemania 37 against Bianca Belair. Their match was the first instance of two black performers competing against each other for a world title at the show of shows. This was also the first time two women main evented Wrestlemania in a singles match.

Having tasted what the honor to be a part of the main event of Wrestlemania is like, the Boss wants to do it again. During a recent conversation with Bleacher Report, Banks disclosed the three names she wants to fight in the final match of Wrestlemania 38.

“I see myself main-eventing WrestleMania either against Nicki Minaj, Charlotte Flair or Bayley. Those are my top three picks. If I predicted that one last year, I feel like any of those are a WrestleMania-caliber match.”

Sasha Banks has had fierce rivalries with both Charlotte Flair and Bayley before. She and Bayley closed out NXT TakeOver: Respect back in October 2015. Their match was the was the first women’s match to headline a major WWE event. It was also the first time in WWE history that a women’s match had this stipulation, and the longest women’s match in WWE history at the time.

That record would eventually be broken by Sasha Banks vs Charlotte Flair at Roadblock: End of the Line in December 2016, which was also a 30-minute Iron Man match that had sudden death overtime.

Banks and Flair were also the first two women to compete inside Hell in a Cell as well as being the first women’s match to main event a WWE Pay Per View.

Banks has obviously never faced Nicki Minaj in a wrestling match. Not too shocking considering the rapper isn’t a wrestler. However, a match between the two is not completely out of the realm considering WWE’s propensity to bring in celebrities at Wrestlemania.

It will be interesting to see if Vince manages to bring her in and let her have a go at the Boss inside the squared circle.

WrestleMania 38 is scheduled to take place on April 3, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

