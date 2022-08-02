“I think that was fair” – Former D-Generation X member clarifies why he was paid less money than Triple H

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently detailed why Triple H was paid more than him during the major pay-per-views back in the early 2000s.

Fans have always shown interest in knowing how much WWE superstars are paid for major events. Recently, WWE legend Road Dogg was asked a similar question on his show. The former star was sharing about his time in WWE during a recent edition of his Oh…You Didn’t Know? Podcast. However, Dogg was asked a question regarding the pay contrast between him and Triple H.

Road Dogg was one of the rising stars during the late 90s and early 2000s in WWE. The veteran had a substantial career where he was involved in major storylines and won the tag team titles multiple times.

While speaking on the show, the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion talked about The Rock and also opened up about his time working in DX. Dogg also talked about why there was a difference between the pay of major stars and those who played cameos.

Road Dogg explains why he was paid less than Triple H in major events

A fan asked the WWE Hall of Famer if there was any difference between the pay grade of the major show stars and whoever interferes in their matches. Dogg replied by admitting that there was a disparity but also came up with a logical explanation.

According to the former star, the difference was obvious and it was only fair for them to get paid less. Dogg noted Triple H and The Rock used to work long matches and therefore, they were paid well. But, stars like him made occasional interferences. So, if there was a difference in their payments, for Dogg it was fair. The Veteran said:

“Yeah, yeah you make less money of course. But, DX was on a roll then. T-shirts were selling, so there was income coming in, for sure. But, if Hunter wrestled on there, wrestled Rock 30 minutes, him and Rock got paid. You know what I mean? So those of us who just helped out, got paid, just not as well. So I think that was fair is fair…”

The Hall of Famer was released from the company earlier this year

Although Road Dogg is retired and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2019, he stayed with the company working as a backstage producer. But, the veteran was released earlier this year following Mr. McMahon’s budget cuts. The news was a shocker for many as Dogg was one of WWE’s longest-working employees.

Nevertheless, it seems, that the ex-DX member might be heading towards AEW. Dogg’s former partner Billy Gunn recently revealed that the two have been in talks. Well, if Dogg signs with AEW, it will be for a backstage role just like WWE.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.