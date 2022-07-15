“That’s what kind of heel I want to be” – Ronda Rousey names who she believes was ‘the best heel ever’

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey recently admitted she wants to be a heel like the WWE Legend, Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Unarguably, Ronda Rousey delivered her best in WWE during her storyline with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in 2019. The Baddest Woman on Earth was portraying a heel character during that time. However, Rousey is currently being booked as the top babyface on WWE’s Blue Brand.

Although her gimmick has never affected her excellent in-ring performance, her current run is lacking the old intensity. Just like Brock Lesnar, Rousey flourishes under a heel gimmick. Even the two-time women’s champion wants to be a heel on screen as long as she can.

Recently, Ronda Rousey admitted that she would like to play a heel character in WWE and even named the WWE legend by who she is inspired.

Ronda Rousey wants to be a heel like the WWE Hall of Famer, Rowdy Roddy Piper

The former UFC star recently appeared on ‘The DC Check-In Show‘ and stated that she would like to play heel throughout her WWE career. Rousey wants to play a heel character that will automatically make the face likable.

Moreover, Rousey mentioned her heel inspiration and WWE legend Rowdy Pipper calling him the best heel ever. She even confessed to using the Rowdy name during her UFC time to pay tribute to the WWE veteran.

Rousey further went on to reveal that the jacket of her WWE in-ring gear is a replica stab-proof jacket of Rowdy Pipper. She said:

“He[Rowdy Roddy Piper] was the real heel though that wanted you to hate him. He wasn’t the cool guy heel that was like, ‘I want to be bad. I want to be cool. I want you to like me.’ That jacket that I wear is a replica of his jacket and is actually stab-proof because people would try to stab him… That’s what kind of heel I want to be.”

The former SmachDown Women’s Champion also noted that making people hate you is easier than making them like you. Rousey feels portraying a negative character should get the babyface over, not make everyone think you’re a cool heel.

Can WWE turn her heel now that she has lost her SmackDown Women’s champion?

Ronda Rousey successfully defended her title against Natalya at the recent Money In The Bank event only to fail against Liv Morgan. Morgan cashed in her MITB briefcase on the same night she won it becoming the SmackDown Women’s champion first time in her WWE career.

Although Rousey appreciated Morgan after her successful cash-in, WWE can use this as an opportunity to turn Rousey heel. Both, Rousey and organ are face superstars and have a history. One of them could possibly be turning heel soon. Since Ronda Rousey is keen to be a villain on-screen, WWE could go with the idea.

Anyway, there are no such signs as of now. But, it will be interesting to see whether Rousey continues with her face gimmick or is WWE planning a surprise down the line.

