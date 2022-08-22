“I took it so personally”- Goldberg recalls being upset with WWE legend for his involvement in a comedy segment

WWE legend Goldberg reveals that he was angry with Chris Jericho for his involvement in a comedy segment where he beat up a Goldberg look-alike.

It’s no secret that Bill Goldberg and Chris Jericho were each other’s archnemesis in the past. There was no love lost between the two back in WCW. When Goldberg made it to the WWE, both combustible elements ended up in the same locker room. The duo even had a backstage brawl in which Goldberg admitted that Jericho came up on top.

Chris Jericho is a man of many talents. Apart from being a wrestler, Jericho is a rockstar leading his band Fozzy. Jericho is known for squaring off against guys twice his size. Guys like Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg. In a recent edition of Talk is Jericho, the duo met to discuss their real-life rivalry. Goldberg’s temper flared way before their backstage fight in WWE. It was when both superstars were in WCW when Jericho was booked to beat up a Goldberg look-alike at a PPV event.

“I remember the one week I showed up for whatever PPV it was, and they had me wrestle… it wasn’t even Gillberg, it was another guy that was doing a Goldberg kind of gimmick. It was Terry Taylor who told me, ‘Beat this guy and pretend he’s Goldberg,’ and I was like, ‘Alright.’ And so we did it, and then the next couple days you found out about it, and you were really angry at me. You were like, ‘Oh, I heard about this Jericho.’” Said Y2J.

In the podcast, Bill revealed that he was angry at Jericho for playing the comedy segment as he was new to the business. Goldberg admitted that because he was new, he didn’t know how the business worked. Goldberg was a football player before he was a wrestler. Before he made it to wrestling, he was not a fan of the game. The WWE Champion never aspired to be a wrestler as he was his sole ambition was to be a football player.

“I took it so personally, man, and it’s a business, it’s a fabricated business. You know, I was a football player, man, that’s me. I’m a meathead, I’m a very simplistic person. And I take things way too, personally, I really do, I have my entire life. You know, that’s a lot of who I am and it creates situations such as the situation that you and I had.And it was, it was purely a misunderstanding in my outlook, I didn’t know the wrestling business, I didn’t grow up, I didn’t grow up really being a huge fan of it. I remember watching Texas Championship Wrestling with my grandmother all the time. But I never really aspired to because my entire life was predicated around becoming a professional football player”. Stated Goldberg.

Despite their differences, the duo called a truce later on in their careers.

Who’s Next?

Goldberg is currently on a hiatus from the ring. He last competed in the squared circle in a match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 which he lost. Recently, Goldberg revealed that he is still under contract with WWE and is just a phone call away from making his return to action.

According to CageSideSeats, there is a prospect of the duo settling their score in the ring in the foreseeable future.

“Speculation about WWE booking Goldberg vs. Matt Riddle intensified after a video of their awkward backstage confrontation from SummerSlam 2019 was posted on WWE’s YouTube channel yesterday,”. Quoted CSS.

Riddle and Goldberg have a real-life heat between them and WWE will make the most of the opportunity to capitalize on it when the time comes.