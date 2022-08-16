“I wanted to rip his face off” – Goldberg ends two decade rivalry against former WWE Superstar

Goldberg has said that he has ended the rivalry with the former superstar of WWE. The rivalry lasted for more than two decades.

WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg recently made a revelation that he has ended a 24-year-old rivalry with one of his opponents in the company of WWE. The former rival of Goldberg had alleged earlier this year that the veteran performer does not want him to have any action figures or merchandise. He also claimed that the 55-year-old refused to face him in a match.

WWE sensation Goldberg recently made an appearance on the podcast show of Chris Jericho, “Talk Is Jericho.” On the show, Goldberg revealed that he strongly disliked the comedy character of his former rival. However, the wrestler has recently revealed that he now has no problem with his former rival making a living off his name. The wrestler against whom Goldberg had a feud is none other than Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg. Gill impersonated the WCW icon on WWE television between 1998 and 2000.

Goldberg ends a two decade rivalry against this former WWE Superstar

Speaking about Gillberg, Goldberg said that he used to feel to rip Gillberg’s face off. He further said that he understood what the wrestling business is all about. The Hall of Famer further added that today, when he looks back on it he feels that he is ecstatic to give Gill a job. The wrestler also said that it’s the good that can come from actions that have happened in the past. He also added that the way he looked at it at the beginning, he was p****d off about it.

On the part of Gillberg, he held the Light Heavyweight Championship for 445 days before losing to Essa Rios on February 13, 2000, episode of Sunday Night Heat. His reign was the longest in the history of the title.

“You know how I felt about him. I wanted to rip his face off, but that just made me understand what the wrestling business is all about. The way I look back on it now, I’m ecstatic that they were able to give this guy a job. That’s how I’ve broken my life down. It’s the good that can come from actions that have happened in the past. The way I looked at it at the beginning, I was p****d off about it.”