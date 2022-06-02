“I want to be European champion” – Drew Mccintyre wants the European Championship to be reinstated

Drew Mcintyre expressed how he wishes the WWE reinstated the European Championship as it was his boyhood dream to hold that title.

In WWE, championship titles are of the utmost importance. A championship title is the most coveted asset that every superstar dreams of wearing around their waist. Being a Champion brands a superstar as an elite athlete of a specific division. Winning championship titles multiple times adds to the accolades of the superstars.

Currently, there are 19 championships in the WWE. Some championship titles were retired and removed in the past by the WWE. One such title was the ‘European Championship’. Except, The European Championship was unified with the Intercontinental Championship.

The European Championship was first introduced back in 1997. The British Bulldog was the first ever to hold the title . He was also the longest-reigning champion besides being among the only two Europeans who have held it. The title was later changed in 2002 by the WWE. A total of 27 superstars have held the European championship including Rob Van Dam who was the last wrestler to win it before it was merged with the IC Championship.

Drew McIntyre wants WWE to bring back the European Championship

In a recent interview with TalkSPORT, Drew Mcintyre expressed how he wishes the European title was reinstated by the WWE as it was his childhood dream to hold that title.

He then further added that he believes the lesser championships there in the company, the more competition there will be to earn it. However, he still desires to hold the European Championship to fulfill his boyhood dream and eventually retire it himself.

“Yes! I just want it,” he said. “Because when I was a kid and I saw it I was like ‘ah man, I want to be European champion,’

And now I can’t because it doesn’t exist right now. I don’t like too many titles and there are a lot right now, but I just wanted it when I was a kid. So just bring it back, let me win it and then I’ll retire it.

Currently, Drew Mcintyre is involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. Drew has easily surpassed the midcard champion status. However, he believes that holding The European Championship is more of self-fulfillment.

It is highly unlikely for the WWE to restore the European Championship. However, if it was brought back, WWE would have opened a whole new door of opportunity for the younger talents on the Roster.