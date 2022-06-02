Wrestling

“I want to be European champion” – Drew Mccintyre wants the European Championship to be reinstated

Drew McIntyre European Championship
Rishabh Singh

Previous Article
Is UFC Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo on his way to the Bantamweight division?
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Drew McIntyre European Championship
“I want to be European champion” – Drew Mccintyre wants the European Championship to be reinstated

Drew Mcintyre expressed how he wishes the WWE reinstated the European Championship as it was…