Forgetting His Torn Hip Flexor, Pat McAfee Mounts WWE Announcer Table for Drew McIntyre

Pat McAfee doesn’t let anything get in his way of stealing the moment. So a minor inconvenience like a torn hip flexor wasn’t going to stop him from announcing wrestler Drew McIntyre’s entry in true WWE fashion.

Even though he is still recovering from that injury, McAfee climbed onto the announcer’s table and introduced McIntyre, who recently became a Hall of Famer, in the most energetic way possible. However, the former NFL star was visibly struggling to get up and stand straight on that table, yet he did manage to push through.

So, how did the former Colts punter get injured? He recently participated in The Soccer Tournament (TST) from June 5th to 10th in North Carolina. Playing for CONCAFA FC against JJ Watt’s Burnley FC, McAfee was tasked with taking an indirect free kick. However, that didn’t end well for him.

Not only did he send the kick soaring high into the air, but he also tore his hip flexor while doing so, eventually limping towards the sideline. He later revealed that the pain was so hectic that he was struggling to stand from the toilet and had been walking with a limp.

During an episode of his show, McAfee openly discussed his excruciating injury, displaying to fans the torn flexor—a gruesome sight resembling a pool of blood hanging around his upper thigh. Unfortunately for the sportscaster, the injury might worsen before the healing process kicks in.

McAfee, therefore, struggled to come to terms with the severity of his injury, prompting him to reflect on his choice to participate in such an event at his age.

That said, it’s also worth noting that McAfee recently offended many basketball enthusiasts by calling something that they conceived as offensive toward Caitlin Clark. He has since come out and explained his words.

McAfee’s Recent Controversy With Caitlin Clark

The former NFL star has no filter and never shies away from speaking his mind. It is also one of the reasons people like him. However, recently he landed himself in hot water after enthusiastically referring to the WNBA star, Caitlin Clark, as “White b*tch,” in an attempt to shower praise on her.

Just like what people and media do, they picked a part of what he said and ran with it. Pat was trying to highlight the impact of Clark on the WNBA and how she has single-handedly made the league more popular and is proving to be a cash cow for them. He just wanted people to give her the respect that she deserved.

Only a few hours after the incident, he came out and issued an apology for uttering those words, even though they were taken out of context. As per People, McAfee stated that he has a deep respect for women and shouldn’t have said those words. He clarified that his intentions were noble, but he should have chosen better words. He even apologized to Clark privately.

“I shouldn’t have used ‘white bitch’ as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe,” McAfee said. “My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize.”

Whether or not Pat crossed a boundary is open to interpretation. Arguably, though, if everyone had listened to his entire segment, they would have realized that McAfee had pure intentions.