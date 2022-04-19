“I wanted to knock him out” – WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts recalls when The Ultimate Warrior apologized to him

In the latest episode of DDP’s podcast, Jake Roberts recalled the moment when The Ultimate Warrior said sorry to him.

On the recent episode of DDP Snake Pit, both WWE Hall of Famers Jake Roberts and Diamond Dallas Page shared their narratives about going into the WWE Hall of Fame. Speaking on the podcast, Jake Roberts opened up about his issues with the late Ultimate Warrior.

Hall of Famer Jake Roberts talks about the reason he was angry with Warrior

Roberts revealed that he once had to go and talk to The Ultimate Warrior about them working together. WWE Owner Vince McMahon wanted Jake to go and ask for The Ultimate Warrior’s permission to work together or it won’t happen. Jake said:

“I’m a little bit p*ssed right now, and I went to his locker room and knocked, and he cut a promo on my ass. He told me he didn’t care about me, He didn’t care about my family, and if he is going to work with me, I had to be on f*cking time, I had to be sure not to miss any shots, and I better not f*ck no damn drug test yadda, yadda, yadda. He just ran the riot act. Never did look at me in the eyes, just stomped around the room in a circle, back and forth, marching around. I’m like, ‘OK!’ then he goes, ‘OK, get out!’ He dismissed me.”

Recalling the incident, Jake Roberts explained how he lost another championship run in WWE. At the Summerslam event, the Ultimate Warrior held Vince for $1 Million in cash and that ended took away another opportunity for Jake Roberts.

“This is not good,’ knowing that tomorrow, I start my program with him. Tomorrow. But, after his match, it was announced that there was not going to be a tomorrow because Vince McMahon was standing right beside me when he fired him. ‘You’re fired, get the f*ck out of my building!’ Vince looked at me and said ‘you’ve got the worst friggin’ luck there is!’ Hogan, couldn’t do it. People chanting the wrong thing. Work with ‘Macho’, got to cut it short, and now this. Well, I was friggin’ furious because now I’ve lost another championship run.” He explained.

Jake wanted to knock out Warrior at their Hall of Fame induction event

The Ultimate Warrior and Jake Roberts were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the same year.

Jake said that he wanted to knock Warrior out. But instead, it was the Ultimate Warrior who went on to apologize to Jake Roberts.

Recalling the Hall of Fame moment, Jake said:

“So we go to the Hall of Fame, I’m wanting to get my two cents worth in because of the way he treated me in the locker room,” Roberts explained. “I wanted to knock him out. That was in the back of my mind. I turned a corner and he was right there. And I stopped, and he looked at me and he goes, ‘Jake, please let me apologize to you.’ He was so humble. So sincere. My mouth just fell open. Is this the same damn guy? He said, ‘I know I screwed you out of millions, I’m so sorry.’ Then he turned around and made himself available for my kids and my grandchildren, and I had to let it go.”

Jake Roberts admitted that he would have never forgiven himself.

“I would have wound up in a very bad spot. Not only that, look what it would have done to my children, my grandkids, and his kids. That’s immediately who I thought of when that thing happened to him in the parking lot dying and his two children there. My god, my god.” Jake stated.

