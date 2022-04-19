Wrestling

“I wanted to knock him out” – WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts recalls when The Ultimate Warrior apologized to him

Jake Roberts on The Ultimate Warrior
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
“If you don’t like Michael Jordan, you don’t like basketball”: Ja Morant is adamant in channeling the Bulls legend’s energy going into Game 2 between Grizzlies and Timberwolves
Next Article
"He gets his title shot next" - Kamaru Usman promises Conor McGregor a title shot on one condition
WWE Latest News
Jake Roberts on The Ultimate Warrior
“I wanted to knock him out” – WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts recalls when The Ultimate Warrior apologized to him

In the latest episode of DDP’s podcast, Jake Roberts recalled the moment when The Ultimate…