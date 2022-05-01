Wrestling

“Fire the mother****ers, man, tell them to hit the f***ing road” – WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts reveals that he wanted Vince McMahon to fire two top superstars

Jake Roberts Vince McMahon
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
“The Rock can get it too,” says Roman Reigns drops a hint on possible match up with Dwayne Johnson after the show at the O2 arena in London.
No Newer Articles
WWE Latest News
Jake Roberts Vince McMahon
“Fire the mother****ers, man, tell them to hit the f***ing road” – WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts reveals that he wanted Vince McMahon to fire two top superstars

Recently, on Chris Jericho’s talk show, WWE legend Jake Roberts stated he once asked Vince…