“Fire the mother****ers, man, tell them to hit the f***ing road” – WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts reveals that he wanted Vince McMahon to fire two top superstars

Recently, on Chris Jericho’s talk show, WWE legend Jake Roberts stated he once asked Vince McMahon to fire two Hall of Famers.

On his appearance on Talk Is Jericho, Jake Roberts spoke about how he once asked Vince McMahon to fire Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart from the company. Both legends are two of the most accomplished superstars in the pro-wrestling industry and are WWE Hall of Famers.

Moreover, Hart and Michaels were involved in one of the most talked-about rivalries in and outside the WWE ring. The most famous/infamous point of their feud was the Montreal Screwjob incident that occurred at Survivor Series 1997.

Jake Roberts reveals the reason why he wanted Vince McMahon to fire both the superstars

While talking with Chris Jericho on Talk Is Jericho, The Hall of Famer recalled his 90s working days in the creative team of WWE. Jake said that Vince used to call for hours to sort the backstage conflicts between Michaels and Hart. He also recalled the moment when had asked Vince McMahon to fire both men.

Jake Roberts said:

“I used to have to sit when we were writing television when Shawn and Bret were throwing their pissy fights against each other. We would be trying to write television, and Vince would get on the phone for three hours with those two cats. Trying to get them to wrestle each other. I said, ‘Vince, what are you doing? Fire the mother****ers, man, tell them to hit the f***ing road.”

WWE Legend also gave his opinion on the legendary faction ‘The Kliq’

While talking on the show, the current AEW star also gave his honest opinion about one of the most well-known factions in pro wrestling, The Kliq. Jake Roberts candidly gave his opinion on the stable and expressed his aversion. The veteran also stated that he told Vince about how The Kliq was almost killing the business and bringing the company to the ground.

“When he[Vince McMahon] brought me back in ‘96 he told me, ‘Jake, look around and see where you think the problem is.’ I said, ‘It’s real simple, man, the inmates are running the asylum, The Kliq.’ The Kliq nearly killed the business. Everybody says how great they were, well let me tell you something, they drove it to the ground, whatever.” Jake said.

The iconic faction ‘The Kliq’ consisted of legendary superstars like HBK, HHH, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman. Although it seems like Roberts did not like the faction, a lot of people looked up to The Kliq as inspiration.

The 2014 Hall of Famer is currently working with AEW as a manager of Lance Archer since 2020.

