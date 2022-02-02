“We gotta go okay this with Vince!” – Former WWE Star says The Rock liked his idea so much he immediately took him to Vince McMahon

Former WWE Star says The Rock liked his idea so much he immediately took him to Vince McMahon to pitch it to the WWE Chairman.

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg joined the WWE immediately after WrestleMania XIX in 2003. His first feud was with The Rock and they both clashed with each other in a dream match at WWE Backlash. Goldberg went on to win the match after being embarrassed by The People’s Champion on the go home show.

Also read: Booker T says RAW Superstar could become world champion in WWE

The Rock had a concert on the RAW before Backlash. He had Gillberg with him on the stage who recently revealed on the Who The Fook Are These Guys podcast that during rehearsals he suggested another way to poke fun at Goldberg. The Great One found the bit hilarious and immediately went to Vince McMahon’s office to get his approval.

Former WWE Star says The Rock liked his idea so much he immediately took him to Vince McMahon

“When I did The Rock Concert, they wanted me to just stand next to Rock while he’s singing, and go [snaps his fingers]. I said, “You wanna make fun of him, right?” Me and Rock’s in the ring, going over it, and he says, “Yeah!” I said, “How about if I do this?” [Babbles incoherently] Rock’s laughing his a** off. He goes, “C’mon! Let’s go!” I said, “Where?” He says,” We gotta go okay this with Vince!”

During the concert the Rock asked Gillberg if he had anything to say to his fellow Atlanteans. Gillberg then let out a loud incoherent babble to a huge reaction. Goldberg then walked out to put an end to their shenanigans. He made quick work of the security. However, the Rock took advantage of the security and laid him out with a Rock Bottom.

You can watch the entire segment HERE.

The two fought each other in the main event of Backlash. In the end it was Goldberg who had the last laugh. He landed two spears on the People’s champion and finished him off with a Jackhammer.



Click here for more Wrestling News