“He doesn’t like me at all” – Ex WWE Star claims Goldberg is the reason why he doesn’t have any merchandise

Ex WWE Star claims Goldberg resents him and is the reason why he doesn’t have any merchandise and why he isn’t featured in video games.

Goldberg is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling. That however, hasn’t deterred Gillberg from accusing the WWE Hall of Famer of sabotaging his financial gains. During his latest interview with Who The Fook Are These Guys the ex WWE star claimed that somebody had a thumb on top of him.

Gillberg revealed that despite his popularity over the years he never had any merchandise. He doesn’t have action figures or T-shirts. He also isn’t featured in any video games and he suspects that it very well may have something to do with Goldberg.

Ex WWE Star Gillberg claims Goldberg is the reason why he doesn't have any merchandise

“He [Goldberg] doesn’t like me at all. I can’t say for sure, but that’s why I don’t have action figures. I don’t have T-shirts. I’m not in the video games… somebody has a thumb on top of me.”

Gillberg was introduced to the WWE in the late 90s as a parody of then-WCW star Goldberg. Goldberg has previously stated that he did not take kindly to the gimmick.

He even revealed that he took it violently in the beginning. However, those feelings would eventually fade away. He came to take it as an honor that the WWE would think highly of him to try and get under his skin.

“I wanted to cut his head off. And then I wanted to cut everyone’s head off that came up with the idea. You can take it a number of ways. I took it violently in the beginning.

I should have been honored that they would think enough of me to copy, in a negative way, and try to poke fun at me because if I didn’t evoke a feeling in them, then they wouldn’t have done that.

So, there was a reason for it, and I hold nothing against the guy. And I’m greatly appreciative that one more person in the professional wrestling business got a job because I don’t know what he was doing prior to that. Hey man, good for him.”

