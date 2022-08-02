“Let’s rush him into the ring” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals the tale behind monster push of Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer recently made a revelation about the tale behind the monstrous push of Goldberg in his early days at WCW.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently revealed the tale behind the monstrous push of Goldberg. The Hall of Famer said that they had to be very careful during Goldberg’s early push in WCW. The reason behind this was the wrestler wasn’t well-trained when he was put on television. Goldberg had created an immense fan following right in the initial days of his wrestling career at WCW.

The company decided to put Goldberg on prime-time television while he was still under training at the Power Plant. Thus, the management had the task to be careful and not expose his weaknesses and focus on his power abilities, using him to squash people. Eric recently made an appearance on 83 Weeks. On the show, Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff admitted that Goldberg’s monster push wasn’t pre-planned. The amazing reaction from the crowd that the wrestler garnered led the management to rush his debut and push.

East E also said that the squash matches were more a function of necessity and lack of patience. And, that was the reason to rush Goldberg into the ring. The Hall of Famer said that it was further decided to give something to Goldberg to do that he can perform without committing any mistakes. He said that it was the tale behind the birth of that monstrous push from Goldberg. The former WCW president further added that since The Myth’s selling wasn’t believable as he didn’t really learn how to sell till that point, the only way forward was for him to squash guys.

Goldberg has been counted among the biggest stars in the arena of professional wrestling. The wrestler popularly known as ‘The Myth’ is a former World Champion and Universal Champion in WWE. Bischoff also said that they decided it would be best if he just went out there and ‘killed’ people and they would feed him as many superstars as they could till the point he got the experience required to work a long match.

”We knew that wasn’t gonna happen for a while [working a long match], so the squash matches were more a function of necessity and lack of patience. Let’s rush him into the ring. Let’s give him something to do. To do that he can do without screwing up and building a monster. That’s exactly how it came about,” said the WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bischoff.