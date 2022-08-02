Wrestling

“Let’s rush him into the ring” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals the tale behind monster push of Goldberg

WWE Goldberg
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million fortune and legendary NBA career can’t make Charles Barkley call him ‘Superman’
Next Article
Vince McMahon paid off over $12 million to former WWE employees to hush up sexual allegations against him
WWE Latest News
The Undertaker nervous during his Hall of Fame speech
“It was a little nerve-racking”- The Undertaker explains how nervous he was during his Hall of Fame speech

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker explains how nerve-racking it was for him to deliver…