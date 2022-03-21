“I was carrying the belt just for the sake of carrying it” – Bret Hart Talks about his Tensions With Shawn Michaels and the WWF Management

Bret Hart talked about his frustrations with Shawn Michaels in an interview. He also expressed his thoughts about how he thought he deserved more respect in WWF.

Bret Hart has given the Wrestling fans a number of memorable matches in his almost two-decade-long career. His matches against Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Rick Flair are some of the storylines that made him the biggest star of his era.

Montreal Srewjob: The Incident that resulted in Bret Hart’s WWF Departure

The career of Bret Hart was a success that made him a national hero in his country Canada. He started his WWF career in the 1980s as one-half of the Hart Foundation tag team. Hart achieved tremendous success was a five times WWF Championship. Bret Hart left the WWF after a 14-year-long career. The story of Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart, Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon, and the Montreal screwjob is something that every wrestling fan has come to the knowledge of at least once.

The incident that led to Bret Hart’s departure for WWF happened during the main event match of the Survivor Series held on November 9, 1997, at the Molson Centre in Montreal, Quebec. The basis for the screwjob was rooted in Hart’s decision to leave McMahon’s WWF. He went on to join their chief competitor WCW.

Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart Returns to Vince Mcmahon’s WWE after 12 Years.

Bret Hart picked up a career-threatening injury in his match against Goldberg In 2000. The injury became the reason for him being out of wrestling for good. But Bret Hart did make a comeback to WWE in 2010.

Bret Hart also wrestled against Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 26 and even won the WWE US Championship after this return.

“I was just sort of yesterday’s news for them” : Bret Hart addresses his frustrations with Shawn Michaels and WWF’s Upper Management.

Bret Hart, with HBK Shawn Michaels alongside, talked about his issues before he left WWF. He talk about how he felt that the upper management was treating him right. He said that they had already decided Shawn Michaels as their new champion and he was carrying the championship just for the sake of carrying.

“I thought I had a lot of impact in me still left……I also think that Shawn has clustered around his little group with Hunter(HHH) and Kevin Nash and Razor….. I remember after Shawn has come up to me and he says when got the title, he was gonna work with Hunter, he was gonna work with Razor, and he thought he could get some more matches out of Diesel. That was for me a bit of flag went off and I said he’s gonna work with all his friends….”

