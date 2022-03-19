“Vince Is Like A Step-Dad To Me. Does that make sense?” – Logan Paul Talks His Relationship with WWE Owner Vince McMahon

Logan Paul spoke about his relationship with Vince McMahon in a recent interview. Paul was there to promote his debut match for WWE at this year’s WrestleMania.

Paul Logan will team up with a former WWE Champion to take on a father-son duo. He will be teaming up with the Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38 which will be held on April 2 and 3 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

Logan was revealed as Miz’s surprise partner on an episode of Monday Night Raw. The team of Logan and Miz will battle the Mysterios on the Grandest Stage of Them All in less than 15 days.

Paul Logan has made a few appearances in WWE in the Past, But not as a Wrestler

The popular YouTuber has made a few WWE appearances in the past. Paul Logan first appeared in WWE for the build-up of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s match at WrestleMania 37. He came in as Zayn’s ally. Paul ended up getting a stunner at last year’s Wrestlemania.

Although Paul made a few more appearances after that, he was heavily booed by fans. It was solely because he was featured against the fan favourites like Kevin Owens at the time. It will be interesting to see how will Paul Logan’s first WWE match pan out for him.

Paul Logan talks about his relationship with WWE Chairman and Owner Vince McMahon

Paul Logan is all set for his first official match for Vince’s company. In an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, Logan Paul said that even though he is still new to the world of pro wrestling, he has a good connection with WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon and compared him to a stepfather.

“Vince is like a step-dad to me. Does that make sense?” Paul said. “He’s like the guy you have a good relationship with, a firm handshake ‘how you doing? I respect you, I’m glad to have you here and it’s just a really positive relationship. He’s welcomed me with open arms and he’s been excited every time I go out there and perform and yeah, it’s been positive. He’s awesome.”

Logan Paul further talked about his WWE future beyond WrestleMania 38 and if there will be any possible collaboration in future. Paul Said,

“If I continue my involvement in WWE, hopefully, I can bring stuff to the table that switches it up. I’m an innovator and I’m always here to pitch ideas and at the end of the day, I’m creative. If I can get more involved in the behind-the-scenes stuff with Vince’s approval, that would be fun.”

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.