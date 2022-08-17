“I was convinced it was going to force me into retirement” – Former WWE star Aleister Black shares his recent health troubles

AEW’s Malakai Black, a.k.a Aleister Black in WWE, recently opened up about the injury that could have ended his in-ring career forever.

Aleister Black was one of the most promising talents during his run in WWE’s black and gold brand. The former NXT Champion was deemed to have a successful career on the main roster. But unfortunately, he fell prey to Vince McMahon’s budget cuts and was released from the company last year.

However, the Dutch Destroyer signed with AEW and now goes by the name Malakai Black. The former WWE star recently made a shocking revelation about his in-ring career claiming he would not have lasted this long.

Malakai Black took to his TikTok account where he discussed the back issues he was facing. The AEW superstar talked about the severity of his injury and how he thought that would have affected his career.

Malakai Black was at a point where he thought he might have to retire

The current AEW superstar has been struggling with a bad back since his NXT days in WWE. In fact, his injury was once used in an onscreen storyline against Johnny Gargano in 2018.

But, it appears, that the problems were more than what they initially appeared to be. In his TikTok post, Malakai Black stated that up until 3 months ago, he wasn’t sure if he could continue as a pro wrestler anymore. The AEW superstar talked about his last year of rehab and how he thought he might have to retire after getting no results.

However, things changed for the leader of The House of Black during one of his needling sessions a couple of months back. Black has started to recover and is now able to do deadlifting and perform a few compound moves. Sharing his challenging times, Black said:

“Till about 3 months ago I was dealing with a back injury. I was convinced it was going to force me into retirement. But after a literal (sic) year of treatment that went from working to complete failure on several occasions, we all of a sudden hit the correct vertebrae during a dry needling session… From there we were able to rehab and strengthen…”

The promising yet unfortunate career of Aleister Black in WWE

Black signed WWE in 2016 and had an impactful three years there delivering outstanding performances alongside the top NXT superstars. In fact, he also held the NXT championship in 2018. Even after getting a call up to the main roster in 2019, Aleister Black showed a lot of promise and was a fan favorite star. But, Mr. McMahon did not see the same charisma that fans or critics did and eventually released him last year in June.

However, a month later, the former NXT champion made a surprise debut on an episode of AEW Dynamite. The former NXT champion was well recieved by the AEW crowd, and is currently working as the leader of The House of Black faction..

Nevertheless, with the kind of energy Malakai brings with his entrance and in-ring performance, he has a bright future ahead. Also, considering his age, the AEW star does have at least one more decade of wrestling left in him. Let’s hope, the leader of The House of Black makes a comeback to the AEW ring soon.

