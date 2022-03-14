Wrestling

“Thank YOU for this!!” – John Cena hails Bollywood star for being inspirational

John Cena hails inspiration from popular Bollywood star
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
"The cars generally being very, very heavy" - Sebastian Vettel feels simulation will not play a significant role in handling purpoising with the new-gen cars
Next Article
"Stephen Curry, go wash your mouth with soap!": When Sonya Curry scolded the 2x MVP for shouting obscenities during the 2018 Western Conference Finals
WWE Latest News
John Cena hails inspiration from popular Bollywood star
“Thank YOU for this!!” – John Cena hails Bollywood star for being inspirational

John Cena hails inspiration from a popular star of Bollywood. Wrestler’s tweet for the popular…