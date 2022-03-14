John Cena hails inspiration from a popular star of Bollywood. Wrestler’s tweet for the popular Bahubali actor is going viral.

John Cena is one of those popular WWE stars whom the world looks up to. Millions of people around the globe consider him as an inspiration in many aspects. But do you know by whom the ‘you can’t see me’ wrestler is inspired? Yes, in a recent tweet from John Cena, he has mentioned that he hails inspiration from a popular star of Bollywood who has starred in many popular movies of Bollywood including Bahubali.

The 16-time world champion John Cena has dedicated himself to acting and makes part-time appearances on the wrestling show. The wrestler turned actor in a recent tweet replied to a tweet from a Bollywood star who had called Cena an ‘inspiration to many’. The Bollywood star is none other than Rana Daggubati.

John Cena hails inspiration from Bollywood star Rana Daggubati

Yes, the multi-lingual actor who has featured in many popular Indian movies including the magnum-opus Bahubali had recently tagged Cena in a tweet saying that he appreciated working alongside the WWE superstar. In reply, John Cena came up with a heart-warming gesture of his own. The Bollywood and WWE fans from India and across the world enjoyed the tweeter conversation between the two and showered love for both the superstars.

“Enjoyed making this with @SonySportsNetwk and @WWEIndia. @JohnCena You are truly an inspiration to many!” tweeted Rana Daggubati also tagging the tweeter handles of Sony Sports Network and WWE India.

“Wow. Thank YOU for this!! I’m inspired by those such as yourself who continue to inspire people across the globe!! #NeverGiveUp is a message for everyone, everywhere!!”, tweeted John Cena in reply to the Bollywood star.

Wow. Thank YOU for this!! I’m inspired by those such as yourself who continue to inspire people across the globe!! #NeverGiveUp is a message for everyone, everywhere!! https://t.co/bJfC2Bk0pD — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 12, 2022



Cena and Rana Daggubati had recently collaborated for an event organised by the Sony Sports Network. Rana Daggubati has made numerous appearances in WWE and the latest being at ‘The Undertaker’ ‘final farewell’ at Survivor Series 2020. The Bollywood also had a chat with ‘The Deadman’ during the event.

