“I wasn’t really the champion” – Former WWE Champion recalls historic moment from his career under Vince McMahon led WWE

Former WWE Champion recently revealed a historic moment of his career that took place under Vince McMahon-led WWE.

Apart from wrestling, the company of WWE has created a basket of memories. Be the fans, the support staff or the wrestlers, every person associated with the company has one or the other memories of WWE. One of the wrestlers who revealed his memories with the company of WWE is the former six-time champion wrestler of the company, Chris Jericho. The wrestler is currently associated with the rival company of WWE, All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Chris recently made his appearance on the Swerve City podcast. On the show, Recalling the difficulties he faced coming up as a rising star in WWE Chris Jericho said that timing is everything. The wrestler further said that it takes time for the story to be right, and it takes time for the audience to be intrigued and hooked by it.

Continuing, the former Y2J used his time as the inaugural WWE Undisputed Champion to highlight his point on how important timing is in wrestling.

While Chris Jericho’s Undisputed Championship run was lackluster to some fans, the star would go on to become a main-eventer in WWE by 2008, as he noted.

“Timing is everything. I try to tell some of our younger guys this: you can’t have it all, it takes time. It takes time for the story to be right, and it takes time for the audience to be intrigued and hooked by it. Also, it takes time as a performer. You look back to when I was an Undisputed Champion?

‘Oh, you beat The Rock and Steve Austin?’ Was I really ready for that? It was as good a time as any but it wasn’t like if it was now!

It was the first taste of being a main event guy, a champion, but I wasn’t really the champion. I wasn’t the top guy in the company, that didn’t happen until 2008. It was too early for me, but I was the best guy for the job when Triple H was hurt. But it wasn’t killer.”