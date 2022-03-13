“If he’s still blaming me for that, he’s a p***y” – Former WCW star thrashes Dave Batista for criticizing his training methods

Former WCW star thrashes Dave Batista for criticizing his training methods during his infamous tryout at the WCW Power Plant before joining WWE.

Dave Batista is one of the biggest stars to have come out of the WWE. He is a multi-time world champion and was instrumental in rebuilding the company following the end of the Attitude Era. However, he almost could have joined their rivals WCW instead if it were not for DeWayne Bruce.

Known as Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker, Bruce was responsible for training up and coming wrestlers in the 90’s. Batista was one of the trainees who attended his tryout but left after feeling like Bruce was all in his face and simply wanted to run him out the door.

Former WCW star DeWayne Bruce thrashes Dave Batista for criticizing his training methods

Speaking to Monte & The Pharaoh, Bruce said that him running Batista out of the door was the best thing to happen to the WWE Hall of Famer. He also shrugged of Batista’s criticism claiming it wasn’t a big deal.

“Well, Batista… best thing I did was run him off of the Power Plant because WCW at that time had no farm system, no nothing. Yes, I made him throw up putting his f***ing shirt on… what a big deal. And if he’s still blaming me for that, he’s a p***y. That’s the best thing to ever happen to him. Look where he’s at now.”



During an appearance on Chris Jericho’s Talk Is Jericho podcast back in 2014, Batista called Bruce a bitter troll of a man who wanted nothing more than to run him out of the door.

“I went and had this awful tryout with WCW and they ran me out the door and told me to never come back. I went down to the Power Plant, they were having open tryouts; you know, you just show up and pay $300, which at that time was a lot of money for me. I went down there at 340 pounds, was all jacked up, went down with a buddy of mine and Sarge and he jumped in our faces and just got on us and he wanted nothing more than to just run us out the door. He was just a bitter troll of a man.” [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

