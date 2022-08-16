Wrestling

“If you don’t want to work in WWE, don’t be here” – Finn Balor’s recommendation for those who want to leave WWE

Finn Balor WWE
Yasser Ayaz

The Judgment day leader Finn Balor recently shared what he tells the young WWE superstars…