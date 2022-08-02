“He and Bray would go sit somewhere” – WWE Hall of Famer reveals who helped Bray Wyatt deliver outstanding promos

WWE Legend Road Dogg recently spoke about Bray Wyatt and his in-ring promos. He also revealed the name who helped Wyatt backstage.

Brian James, a.k.a Road Dogg has been very outspoken while stapling his remarks on various pro wrestling topics in recent times. The Hall of Famer recently sat on the Wrestling Outlaws Podcast where he talked about former WWE star, Bray Wyatt. Dogg discussed Wyatt’s infamous match against Goldberg at the 2020 Super ShowDown. Moreover, he revealed the person who helped Bray Wyatt backstage with his crafty promos.

During his time in WWE, Wyatt wasn’t just a great in-ring character, his mic skills made his gimmick even more successful. In fact, the former star was one of the top fan favorites despite being booked as a heel. However, The Fiend is not the only one to be credited for executing cryptic promos. According to the Hall of Famer, The Eater of The Worlds was aided by someone backstage.

Road Dogg claims WWE writer Nick Manfredini assisted Bray Wyatt backstage

Manfredini is a backstage WWE writer and producer and it seems, the veteran was the one who helped the former WWE star cut such outstanding promos.

While speaking on the show, Dogg revealed how Manfredini and Wyatt used to sit together and work on the promo scripts. The Hall of Famer shared how the WWE writer aided Wyatt in delivering cryptic promos without affecting the message.

Dogg also noted there’s a fuss about having multiple writers backstage in WWE. He added some of them are there specifically for those talents who have their voice down. Dogg said:

“He [Nick Manfredini] wrote with Bray [Wyatt], and so he had Bray’s voice down well… And that’s what people fuss about, ‘Oh, you have 14 writers.’ Well, some of them are specifically for specific talent that really has their voice down. So, Nick was one of those guys. He and Bray would go sit somewhere.”

Moreover, Road Dogg also opened up about Bray’s release from the company. The Hall of Famer feels WWE will sign back the former WWE Universal Champion in the future.

Will The Eater of The Worlds step inside the squared circle again?

WWE has released many stars and backstage workers over the last year or so following their budget cuts. But, the name Bray Wyatt was certainly one of the names no one ever anticipated. Nevertheless, WWE delivered the unexpected and released one of its top stars last year in July. Although the release was under Budget Cuts, there were rumors that Wyatt’s vocal attitude about his booking wasn’t received well by Mr. McMahon.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Nevertheless, all these are just assumptions as neither party has expressed anything publically yet. Meanwhile, there were rumors last month that Wyatt might return at the Hell in a Cell event, but nothing happened.

So, as of now, Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE or anywhere else is as cryptic as his promos used to be in WWE.

