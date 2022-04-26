“I’m gonna f*** you up” – Kevin Owens issues a challenge to Matthew McConaughey for a match at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens issued a challenge to his favourite actor Hollywood superstar Matthew McConaughey to a match at WrestleMania 39.

WWE wrestler Kevin Owens recently appeared on the Bell podcast with Corey Graves to discuss the recently conducted event of WrestleMania 38. He discussed Sami Zayn’s match with Johnny Knoxville and praised his long time friend for working so hard to make that happen.

“This is going to sound corny. But, when Wee-Man came out from under the ring and started beating the sh** out of Sami, I got emotional at the reaction. It was so good. People were so happy. And, I know how hard he worked for all of that.

He had to fight to get it on the show. And, then he had to fight to make it good. Johnny Knoxville is amazing. Wee-Man, all those guys were incredible but they’re not wrestlers. He worked so hard to make that happen. He got body-slammed by Wee-Man. How did that happen?”



Kevin Owens wants to fight Matthew McConaughey at WrestleMania 39

Speaking on the topic of matches with celebrities, Owens was quick to name Matthew McConaughey as his preferred opponent. He said:

“He’s my favourite actor, which happens to be a coincidence. But a few years ago Matthew McConaughey came to a show and he was backstage. I didn’t get to meet him because there was a lineup of people waiting to talk to him. So, I didn’t get to see him.

I remember not long after that he talked about how he’d love to do something in WWE. I don’t know him, don’t know him at all. But to me he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. People like that to me are welcome in our industry at any time. If we’re speaking things into existence, WrestleMania 39, come at me McConaughey, I’m gonna f*** you up.”

